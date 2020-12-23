The Exorcist: director directed to direct the horror movie

The iconic 1970s horror film, The Exorcist, will have a sequel. The new project is under development by Blumhouse Productions, who recently worked on other reboots / sequels of movie classics, like Bloody Christmas, released in 2019, and Halloween, in 2018, directed by David Gordon Green.

Green, incidentally, is the main candidate for Blumhouse to lead the continuation of The Exorcist, but should start his work only after the completion of the Halloween trilogy, which has scheduled Halloween Kills to be released in 2021 and Halloween Ends in 2022.

Jason Blum, David Robinson and James Robinson will be the producers of the unnamed project.

Little information was released by Blumhouse, which only confirmed the new project as a continuation of the 1973 film, The Exorcist, however, without making it clear whether it will have any connection with the 1977 sequences, Exorcist II: The Heretic, The Exorcist III, from 1990, and The Exorcist: The Beginning, from 2004. None of these sequences were as well received by audiences and critics as the original film.

William Friedkin, director of the 1973 film, had his name wrongly linked to the production, when the IMDb website listed him in the next Blumhouse film, which had not yet been revealed. The director himself went to Twitter to undo the mistake. “There is a rumor on IMDb that I am involved with a new version of The Exorcist. This is not a rumor, it is a blatant lie. There is not enough money or motivation in the world to make me do this ”.

The sequel to The Exorcist has yet to debut in theaters.



