The exit of WhatsApp multi device support is near

It appeared some time ago that multi-device support, one of the features that WhatsApp users expect, was prepared. With this feature, WhatsApp users will be able to access an account from four devices.

According to the news on the WABetaInfo site, it takes some time to get this feature that WhatsApp has been working on for a while, as it requires a lot of work. However, according to the latest news, the release of the update that will bring multi-device support to users is approaching. Users can test this feature with the latest beta version of WhatsApp.

With the connected device feature of WhatsApp, users are expected to be able to access WhatsApp on all the devices they approve, just like using the web or desktop application. However, it is worth highlighting that the phone, which is determined as the “main device”, is not connected to the internet.

It seems that the tests for WhatsApp multi-device support will continue for a while. In this process, it will not be a surprise to develop the support with different features. It can also be said that WhatsApp will turn into a more user-friendly platform thanks to the work done.



