The exciting romantic behind the scenes story of the singer

The streaming platform Netflix premiered on December 4 the highly acclaimed miniseries that tells the musical and life story of the successful and late Tex-Mex singer, Selena.

As Selena fans will know, the new Netflix miniseries is a production that will consist of 2 seasons. In the first installment of 9 episodes, the singer’s life story is narrated until the release of her second album in 1990.

The following season of Selena will explore the life of the singer and her musical and artistic rise up to the moment of her death.

The Netflix miniseries is inspired by the life of Tex-Mex singer of Mexican descent, Selena Quintanilla, who was adored by her fans thanks to her powerful voice, stylish outfits, and gracious personality.

As many fans will remember, singer Selena Quintanilla passed away in 1995 after receiving several gunshot wounds, leaving behind her family and her husband Chris Pérez, whom she had married 3 years before her death.

Chris Pérez, Selena’s husband, was part of the singer’s family’s musical band. Later, she was fired by Selena’s father upon discovering that the musician had an affair with her daughter.

Chris recounted in his 2012 memoir, “To Selena, With Love,” that he fell in love with Selena during a trip to Acapulco, Mexico. He also commented, that their relationship grew closer after connecting on the trip.

However, Selena’s family, especially her father, Abraham, disapproved of the romance. Eventually, she fired Chris from the band to keep her separated from Selena.

In an interview with Texas Monthly, Selena’s husband said that as a result of the ban on keeping their love, Selena proposed to elope. Initially, she refused, but then agreed and they were married hours later.

“I felt with great certainty that remembering those wedding vows would always be a kind of glue that would hold us down. We had every intention of living happily ever after. No one could stop us from doing that now. “



