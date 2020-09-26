The exciting bet for the new Need for Speed game

Need for Speed, which is one of the first games that comes to mind when it comes to car racing, may appear differently with its new game. Motorcycles may also be included in the game series that we are used to racing with cars. Some racing games go beyond cars and focus on motorcycle racing, and Need for Speed ​​may also be part of this trend.

Is the new Need for Speed ​​game coming with motorcycles?

Don’t worry, of course they won’t remove cars from the whole game. There are very few details about the new game that appeared at the EA Play 2020 event for the first time. During this period when we are used to riding motorcycles in popular racing games, a post shared on Instagram excited the players.

The stuntman named Axel Nu stated in his post that they are working with EA Games on motion capture while on a motorcycle. Stating that these moves will be used for Need for Speed, the actor brought to mind the possibility of finding a motorcycle in the game. We do not know how to use motorcycles in the game, but it is not unlikely to be able to ride a motorcycle in the game.

The estimated system requirements of the game we expect to arrive in 2021 are as follows:

Operating System: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790, AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

RAM: 12 GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080, AMD RX 580

Storage: At least 70GB of free space

What do you think about the new game of NFS, the favorite racing game of a generation?



