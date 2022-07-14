The ex-president announced that Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana Trump has died at the age of 73.

According to Trump’s post on Truth Social, former President Trump’s ex-wife Ivanka Trump has died at the age of 73.

“I am very sad to inform all those who loved her, and there are many of them, that Ivana Trump died at her home in New York. She was a wonderful, beautiful and amazing woman who led a great and inspiring life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. She was so proud of them, just like we were all so proud of her. Rest in peace, Ivana! “, — said Trump.