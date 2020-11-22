The evolution of the Huawei Mate series over the years

How did the evolution of the Huawei Mate series come about? Before we take a look at the history of this phone lineup and how it has changed, let’s talk about the crisis between the USA and Huawei over the past year:

Huawei has become a star over the years. It was said that if there had not been a problem between the USA and Huawei until last year, Huawei would have taken the lead in many issues. Things have not turned out as expected, and there has been significant friction between Huawei and the US government since last year.

It is not known whether the US government, which has changed as a result of the recent US elections, continues the decisions taken by former US President Donald Trump, but Huawei has taken important steps by defending the problem it faces. Thanks to the developments, Huawei has invested more in itself.

The evolution of the beloved Huawei Mate series and how it has changed

Huawei Mate series first appeared in 2013. At the China-based company CES, Huawei introduced the first smartphone Ascend Mate‘li. The phone was first launched in the Chinese market in February 2013 and took its place in the global market in March 2013. Huawei, which has been appreciated by users with its mate series since the first day, started to show this series to users on the CES side in the first years.

After 2013, Huawei Ascend Mate 2 appeared at CES in 2014. The phone was an improved version of the previous model and attracted attention with its 4G support as well as its reverse charging feature and the finding of one of the most powerful batteries of its time with 4,050 mAh.

Huawei appeared in the following process, with Huawei Ascend Mate 7 and Huawei Mate S. Huawei Ascend Mate 7 attracted attention with its powerful processor produced by it, while at the same time stood out with its fingerprint sensor and 1080p HD display. The Mate S series was the most compact phone in the Mate series with a 5.5 inch screen size. The unique feature of Huawei Mate S was the addition of an OLED display and optical image stabilization feature on the rear camera.

Huawei Mate series evolution evolves

In November 2015, Huawei Mate 8 appeared about 2 months after the Mate S series. The Mate 8 was actually the beginning of a new era for smartphones by Huawei. The Mate 8 model was basically the successor to Huawei Ascend Mate 7, but without the Ascend nomenclature. The standout feature of the phone was that it was equipped with the Kirin 950 processor. Although the phone doesn’t look much different from the Ascend Mate 7, it was definitely a more refined version of the Ascend Mate 7.

Huawei Mate 9 was launched in December 2016, just 7 months after the Huawei P9. Huawei P9 managed to attract the attention of smartphone users all over the world. The reason was Huawei’s partnership with Leica. Huawei announced a collaboration with Leica to launch the Huawei Mate 9, making a significant leap forward on the camera side. Having achieved a significant improvement in camera quality, Huawei started to attract attention in a short time.

Huawei also released a more premium version of the Huawei Mate 9 at the time, called the Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Edition. The unique feature of the Mate 9 model, of course, was that it had a much better Leica camera lens than its predecessors. It has managed to become a model that many people point with their fingers during the phone era.

Huawei has launched the Mate 10 series. Of course, because it was a higher model, it had much more successful features, and especially the model with pro jewel was considered successful not only because it offered a fast processor in itself, but also because it was the first phone to provide a camera setup, USB-C adapter and 22W fast charging support.

When the dates came to October 2018, Huawei appeared with the Mate 20 Pro model. Huawei Mate 20 Pro is cited as one of Huawei’s best selling smartphones. The processor performance, camera and zoom capabilities of the phone enabled it to compete with other models of its era.

The Mate 20 Pro was Huawei’s first phone to offer 30X digital zoom and 3X optical zoom. It also offered 15W wireless charging and 40W supercharging support with a massive 4,200 mAh battery. Huawei’s Kirin 980 processor was also powerful back then.

Evolution of Huawei Mate series: continues with Mate 40 series

Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is perhaps among the most prominent phones of Huawei, is still noteworthy, especially despite its release in 2019 on the camera performance side. The company, which also preferred four powerful camera lenses signed by Leica, took a few steps forward with its 4,500 mAh battery and Kirin 990 processor.

Huawei Mate Xs, which appeared earlier this year, was the company’s first foldable screen phone. The phone was like a tablet when on and turned into a phone when folded. Addressing a niche audience with its remarkable features, hardware performance and screen experience, this phone made its way to the most Mate 40 Pro model in the future.

Introduced a few months ago, the phone is now number one on the camera side. The phone, which is first on both the front camera and the rear camera side on the DxOMark side, finds itself in the first place with 136 points in overall photography performance. On the front camera side, it is the winner with 104 points. On the side of zooming capabilities and night photos, the phone makes a strong impression and calls out to people who care about the camera side.



