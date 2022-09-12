The event World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Zombie Plague ended ahead of schedule

The “Zombie Plague” event in the Wrath of the Lich King Classic has ended, which means that you can finally safely enter WWII Classic again. Players discovered that the infection ended less than a week after the start of the historic World of Warcraft event.

The Zombie Plague, also called Lash Infestation, is an infamous event that appeared before the Wrath of the Lich King update. During the event, players can be infected with a plague that turns them into ghouls capable of attacking other players and non-player characters, spreading the infection further and turning Azeroth into a zombie-filled desert. The event appeared in World of Warcraft Classic on September 6, and will last until September 13.

A new incredible mount is available at retail to create a Death Knight in: World of Warcraft: a new incredible mount is available at retail to create a Death Knight in The Wrath of the Lich King Classic

However, players have discovered that the zombie plague event in The Wrath of the Lich King Classic seems to have been discontinued on September 11th. “World of Warcraft Classics” that the event is over. While at first he made a cheeky tweet about “modern Azeroth medicine” that led to a quick cure for the plague, a later tweet clarified that the end of the event was actually caused by an unexplained series of events, most likely due to the launch of a 15-year-old code. on upgraded servers.

related to an event encountered by players of the World of Warcraft Classic, related to an event preceding the update of the Wrath of the Lich King Classic. The World of Warcraft Classics discovered that the Scourge Invasion phase in the pre-update started half a week earlier, allowing players to receive exclusive rewards for a few extra days. “The Wrath of the Lich King is a Classic”, it is already full of surprises.

To be honest, few of the World of Warcraft Classic players are upset by the premature end of the “Zombie Plague” event. Fun and memorable at first, but the widespread chaos and grief associated with a worldwide pvp event quickly loses its charm, which in itself is part of the charm. Most players are happy to be able to enter the game and take part in the Invasion of the Scourge, everyone’s favorite pre-update section of the Wrath of the Lich King.

However, some players are still sad to see the event take place, especially at the beginning. Few events in the world history of Warcraft can compare with the zombie plague, and it is a pity that this chaotic event was cut out earlier, despite the violations caused by it. However, the Zombie Plague event returned once during the Shadow of the Earth pre-update; if players are lucky, maybe sometime in the future they will have a chance to participate in it again.

World of Warcraft is available on PC. The Wrath of the Lich King Classic will go on sale on September 26.