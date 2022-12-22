The European Commission Is Investigating Broadcom’s Acquisition of VMware.

In short: Like many other agencies around the world, the European Commission has begun to take a closer look at the proposal for the acquisition of VMware by Broadcom. The EU wants to understand whether the deal will have a negative impact on competition, which seems to be a real problem after the initial investigation.

Broadcom wants to acquire VMware for a whopping $61 billion, a deal that, if completed, could be one of the largest acquisitions in the technology market. The two companies plan to merge in Broadcom’s 2023 fiscal year, which began in November 2022, but there are still many hurdles to overcome before the deal is finally signed.

Another major obstacle to Broadcom’s seemingly insatiable hunger for smaller corporations comes from the European Union, when the European Commission announced an in-depth investigation to assess whether this acquisition would hinder competition in the EU server market.

The Commission is reported to be particularly concerned that the deal “will allow Broadcom to limit competition in the market for certain hardware components that interact with VMware software.” In the server market, interoperability is a paramount requirement, and the Commission fears that a stronger and larger Broadcom company may contribute to higher prices, lower quality and less innovation for business customers and (“ultimately”) consumers.

The European Commission says Broadcom is a hardware company offering network interface cards (NICs), Fibre Channel Host Bus adapters (FC HBA) and storage adapters, although the San Jose-based organization is very different from the original chip developer. was born as a division of Hewlett-Packard. Today, Broadcom is greedily buying up other tech companies, and VMware will just be the last (expensive) meal on the table.

According to Margrethe Vestager, executive vice president of the EU Commission for Competition Policy, the acquisition of VMware, “a key provider of server virtualization software,” is of concern to Brussels. After the merger, Vestager said, Broadcom will be able to “prevent its hardware competitors from interacting with VMware server virtualization software by combining VMware products with its own mainframe and security offerings, as well as hindering the development of SmartNIC by other vendors, such as those involved in the VMware project in Monterey. (Nvidia, Intel, Amd)”.

For these reasons, the European Commission is thoroughly investigating the proposed Broadcom-VMware deal. The Commission was notified of the transaction on November 15, 2022, and now the Commission has 90 working days (until May 11, 2023) to make a decision. Broadcom said the company is working with authorities around the world to respond to any concerns and looks forward to continuing its “constructive work with the European Commission as part of their thorough vetting process.” According to Broadcom, the deal will be closed by the end of the 2023 fiscal year.