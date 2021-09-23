The EU Wants To Force Apple To Adopt USB C

Apple: When the mobile fever began more than two decades ago, each brand had its own type of charger, and Nokia’s was not like Motorola’s, which in turn was not like Alcatel’s. The arrival of the microUSB standardized the ports and began to use only one. Except in the case of Apple, which has always used Lightning on its iPhones, a closed connector by its own standard.

Lightning / USB C

In 2011, Apple, Samsung, Huawei and Nokia signed a voluntary memorandum of understanding to harmonize the chargers for the new smartphone models released that year, leading to a significant reduction in the number of different chargers and a convergence of the market towards USB 2.0 micro-B connections.

Half of the chargers sold with mobile phones in the European Union in 2018 had a USB micro-B connector, while 29% had a USB C connector and 21% a Lightning connector, according to an impact assessment study by the Commission in 2019.

In February 2018, news emerged that the European Commission was considering “using the power it received in 2014 to force mobile phone manufacturers to produce a common charger”. The reason? Having Apple also unified to impose on manufacturers a single type of charging cable, and therefore a single port for all brands.