The EU Confirms That YouTube Is Not Always Responsible For Copyright Infringements

YouTube: Copyright is one of the reasons why a YouTube channel can receive a notice or can even be a reason for its closure. This is possible if the user relapses, but you always have to see the positive side and avoid these mistakes. However, many content creators have denounced YouTube for the violations of these channels, to which the European Union has ruled the opposite.

YouTube is not usually to blame for copyright infringements

There are many services on the Internet that are capable of hosting videos of any user. Everyone has her style, but you always have to avoid everything related to the misappropriation of multimedia content. And this not only affects taking videos of others without permission, but also the use of songs by certain authors who in the end end up suing the platform.

And this is what happened so far with YouTube, which received a large part of the complaints from content creators for copyright, although in the European Union it seems that they support the Google division. The Court of Justice has ruled in one of its latest interventions that video platforms “do not themselves communicate to the public the content protected by copyright illegally posted by their users, except that, beyond the mere made available to the platforms, contribute to providing the public access to said content. ”

In other words: YouTube, as well as the rest of the platforms, is not responsible for the copyright within the platform. But this is up to a point. The reason is that if users violate the content rules, which exist and are applied, the company has a duty to act against these users quickly and effectively.

Its work is of surveillance, information and execution if we understand it as verifying that the videos do not contain any type of infringement and if not, notify the author of the material and inform what he has to do with the video, whether to delete it or silence the parts. in which they violate these rights. In case of not acting with diligence, it will be the video application itself that will bear the consequences of the infringement despite the measures taken in its copyright regulations.