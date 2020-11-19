The ETH 2.0 Riddle: Experts Comment on the Situation

One of the biggest expectations in the crypto space right now is the imminent release of Ethereum 2.0. The long-awaited blockchain upgrade will review the consensus mechanism and how it validates transactions.

However, there are concerns that the launch will not take place on the specified date due to the lack of funds invested in the ETH 2.0 contract. As we previously reported, Ethereum needs to be moved from the original chain to the ETH 2.0 chain, so validators (validators) or full node operators can participate in block validation. The code states that there must be at least 16,384 validators with 32 ETH each before the upgrade can start properly. If this threshold is not reached, some fear that cryptocurrencies will remain uncertain. However, according to the Ethereum Foundation developers, that is not the case.

Ethereum 2.0 Launch Discussed

Speaking at a recent “Ask Me What You Want” event on Reddit by the Ethereum Foundation, EF researcher Danny Ryan said the threshold could be adjusted if needed to get ETH2 to start:

“I personally think that 100K + ETH in the contract is enough to get started, and it makes sense to lower the threshold so as not to leave this ETH uncertain for too long. The rewards for early entrants will be very high and ETH validation will likely increase over time. Planning to adjust this constant immediately on November 24 or December 1 is a bit aggressive for me. We don’t know exactly what will happen in the next few weeks, so we need to do some observation first. Depending on the issue, customers’ engineering teams seem to want to wait until December and adjust the constant in early January if necessary. This seems reasonable. ”

Other Developments

Vitalik Buterin, founder of Ethereum, also mentioned the launch on Reddit. Commenting on test networks for ETH2, he said:

“Personally, I hope that once we have a testnet for ETH1 in ‘ETH2’ it can replace some of the existing test networks! This simultaneously serves two purposes: (i) it meets the people’s need for an ethereum test environment, and (ii) tests many parts of the joining application. We can even perform the joining as a complete procedure on Ropsten or any other test net! ”

The ETH2 deposit contract is expected to see a flow of liquidity as launch approaches to successfully activate the update.

For now, 104,608 ETH has been credited. You can track the deposited ETH amount on https://beaconcha.in/.



