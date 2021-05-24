The Eternals: Marvel Releases The First Official Trailer For The Film

The Eternals: Marvel released, this Monday morning (24th), the 1st official trailer of The Eternals. The video introduces the MCU’s new team of superpowered beings and shows a group reference to the Avengers.

The feature film will be released in October 2021 in Brazil and will have a starring cast with actors and actresses like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Don Lee, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Richard Madden, Lia McHugh, Dong-seok Ma and Kit Harington.

Check out the official trailer subtitled in Portuguese below:

According to the synopsis, the film will show ancestral alien races that have lived in secret on Earth for thousands of years. After the events of Avengers: Ultimatum, an unexpected tragedy forces the group out of the shadows to reunite against humanity’s oldest enemies, The Deviants.

The film will be the second in Phase 4 of the MCU. The first will be Black Widow, which is scheduled to be released in Brazilian cinemas in July 2021. Production, like many others, has been delayed several times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the trailer for The Eternals, Marvel released the first poster of the work.