wl wilwilBattlestate Games is currently installing the Escape From Tarkov 0.13 patch, which brings a long-awaited vape progression in addition to several new weapons, the Streets of Tarkov map, several new stimulators, and even a crafting and repair feature that will allow players to apply improvements to their equipment with repair kits.

The title addition is the first part of Streets of Tarkov, a city map that promises to be one of the biggest in Escape From Tarkov. From Lore’s point of view, Tarkov is a city from the point of view of the game, and it was here that the clashes between the forces of USEC and BEAR first broke out, creating a dystopian setting of the game. This is not the whole map, but the first iteration. This is similar to what we saw with the addition of the “Lighthouse” map added at the end of last year.

So far, the map shows “a part of the city of Tarkov, located at the intersection of Primorsky Avenue and Klimov Street. In this part of the location there is an abandoned factory, the hotel “Pine Forest”, the building of the information agency, the residential complex “Concordia”, a car dealership, a business center “Terracotta”, a cinema, a supermarket “Asparagus” and other urban infrastructure facilities.”

In another place, 40-mm grenade launchers have been added, which can be used as under-barrel. Currently, there is only one grenade launcher in the game, and it is a separate unit, which is a rare item and rarely seen. It is unknown if they will be used more often, as they can be attached to weapons, but they will probably be difficult to acquire due to their relative power.

Also added were the Steyr Aug A1 and A3, two 5.56 caliber assault rifles with many different magazines and attachments. There is also a Glock 19X pistol — another 9 mm pistol — the RS-12 revolver, which uses the same cartridges as the ASH-12 assault rifle and the CP-2M submachine gun.

In addition, repair kits will now allow people to add upgrades to weapons and armor that are related to weapon maintenance skills in addition to new light and heavy armor skills. There are also five new stimulants, although their exact use has not yet been disclosed.

In the next few hours it will be possible to play Escape From Tarkov again with additional content.