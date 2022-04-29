The era of cryptocurrencies has begun in Telegram: there are these 2 coins!

Thanks to the latest Telegram feature, sending crypto money is now one message away. The messaging app now offers cryptocurrency payments via The Open Network (TON) official wallet bot. Here are the details…

Innovations in crypto money from Telegram

In a tweet on Wednesday, the instant messaging app announced that users will be able to send and receive cryptocurrency using the TON token. Thus, Telegram became the first messaging application that allows you to make fast, secure and smooth payments in cryptocurrency. TON adds another bot that will allow millions of Telegram users to easily send and receive cryptocurrency payments via chat. No transaction fee will be charged. In other words, you can instantly send and receive cryptocurrency with zero transaction fee during the chat.

To use this feature, users need to download and install the Telegram Wallet bot. In other words, the app’s search section will say “@wallet”. However, users can freely buy cryptocurrency using their debit card, and then transfer or exchange it to other wallets. Cryptocurrency payments with TON are pretty fast. Users do not need to enter long wallet addresses and wait for confirmation.

Bitcoin and Toncoin are supported

Users can easily send TON tokens or Bitcoins (BTC) to others by clicking the wallet icon in the messaging app. According to the company, they can send Bitcoin (BTC) or Toncoin to other users by clicking the Wallet icon in private messages. According to Somagnews, Telegram has been a crypto partner since its inception. Now they are implementing a revolutionary feature that provides a faster, smoother and more reliable way to send and receive cryptocurrency payments in a messaging app.

TON uses a share confirmation mechanism, and DNS was created in 2017 for decentralized services and instant payments. Telegram and the coin project ran into problems in May 2020 due to legal hurdles with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC accused Telegram of selling unregistered securities through an initial coin offering (ICO). The agency filed a complaint after the messaging app raised $1.7 billion from a private token sale. However, after his debut, TON decided to entrust the money to the TON Foundation.