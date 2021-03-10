The Equalizer: renewed for season 2

This Tuesday (9), CBS announced the renewal of The Equalizer, series starring Queen Latifah, for a 2nd season. With only four episodes, the action production captivated the audience and ensured that more stories involved in this universe of characters are brought to the screen once again.

“The Equalizer proved to be more than we expected in the task of engaging viewers and bringing in high numbers on Sunday night,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, in an official press release.

“We are extremely proud to see this exceptional approach drama, starring Queen Latifah, returning for a new season,” she added.

Thus, The Equalizer joins the first 2021 renovations announced by CBS. It is worth mentioning that the network has already secured new seasons for The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola.

The Equalizer surprises audiences with agile plot and captivating characters

Launched in early February this year, just after the Super Bowl mega event was aired, the series tells the saga Robyn McCall, a very determined woman who uses her incredible skills acquired as a CIA agent to help everyone who no longer whom to turn to.

It is a reboot of the classic CBS series from the 1980s, which even inspired a film of the same name in 2014, starring Denzel Washington. It is worth noting that the audience for the pilot episode reached just over 23 million viewers.

The Equalizer cast also features Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes. Executive production is signed by Queen Latifah, Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller, John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim and Shakim Compere.

