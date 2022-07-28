The episode “Better Call Saul”, “Walt and Jesse” received the hype-worthy title “Breaking Bad”

The title of the 11th episode of season 6, “Better Call Saul,” has been confirmed as “Breaking Bad,” which probably means the return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. After numerous delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the heart attack of the main star Bob Odenkirk, the beloved prequel “Breaking Bad” returned to AMC in April. The first half of the final season followed Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler’s scam against Howard Hamlin. Meanwhile, Gus Fring is waiting for Lalo Salamanca to return to Albuquerque. In the mid-season finale of season 6, these two storylines dramatically converge.

Tormented by guilt over her role in Howard’s death, Kim renounces her license to practice law and leaves Jimmy, completing his transformation into the unscrupulous criminal defense attorney Saul Goodman, whom fans know and love from the TV series Breaking Bad. While many expected the next episode to resume this “Breaking Bad” era timeline, the show jumped back to Gene Takovich’s black-and-white timeline for the first time in season 6. Episode 10 begins with Gene’s attempt to silence the taxi driver. Jeff, who recognized him as Saul Goodman, committing a carefully planned robbery of a department store to buy his silence.

On the eve of the 11th episode of the 6th season of the series “Better call Saul”, the next part of the series is officially called “Breaking Bad”. The title began to appear on TV programs on the Internet, and Thomas Schnauz, who wrote the script and directed the series, confirmed the correctness of the title on Twitter. In addition, the synopsis of the episode reads: “Partners raise their company to a new level.”

— Thomas Schnauz (@TomSchnauz) July 28, 2022

The title of the episode is a convincing sign that Walt and Jesse from Breaking Bad will return in it, which, as previously confirmed by showrunner Peter Gould, will happen at some point in season 6. Call Saul,” so it’s appropriate for Walt and Jesse to make their first appearance in “Better Call Saul” in an episode called “Breaking Bad.”

“Better call Saul” has already deceived the public many times, for example, recently used the phrase “happy ending” in the season 6 trailer, but it would be quite disappointing if there was no return of this series in the episode called “Breaking Bad”. the main characters. However, in this context, the title and synopsis are still ambiguous, since “partners” and their “enterprise” may refer to Walt and Jesse or Jeff and his friend. With only three episodes of “Better Call Saul” left, the meth-making duo should show up sooner or later, and an episode titled “Breaking Bad” would be the best time for that to finally happen.