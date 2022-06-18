The Epic Games store explained two free games for June 23

The selection of mystery games may have ended, but the Epic Games Store continues to release new free games every week. The Epic Games store has returned to its proven formula of releasing the game and revealing the selection next week, which means fans know they can qualify for Supraland before June 23.

On June 23, at 10:00 Central European time, the games will turn over, and fans will be able to claim two games: Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 and A Game of Thrones: The Board Game Digital Edition. At the same time, fans will also find out what will replace these two free games in the Epic Games Store on June 30. While each game speaks for itself, here’s what fans should expect when requesting each one.

Epic Games Store, June 23 — “Game of Thrones: Digital Edition of the board Game”

A Game of Thrones: The Board Game Digital Edition takes a real strategy game and digitizes it. It is similar to other military strategies, but with a little more intrigue. The players intended to extend their influence to Westeros as one of the Great Houses in order to establish the Iron Throne. Players can be strong beasts, can form alliances, be the leader of their people, or be a shadow manipulator.

Each game involves six players, played either online or with five AI opponents. Players can choose from six great houses, including Lannister, Greyjoy, Tyrell, Stark, Martell and Baratheon. As for the gameplay, players have 10 rounds of choosing tactics to control as much territory as possible. This includes the management of resources and troops, since both are limited in the game, and players can earn tokens that give special advantages, namely the Iron Throne token, the Raven Messenger token and Valyrian Steel tokens.

In addition, there are several deep-rooted mechanics that fans expect from a strategy game, including a vassal system, a barbarian and wildling system, alliances and hidden action orders, and more. After all, the Iron Throne has its price.

Epic Games Store June 23 — Car Mechanic Simulator 2018

Car Mechanic Simulator is another deep dive into intense game mechanics, where everything about working as a mechanic and much more is transferred to the world of video games. Players can find, repair, paint, customize and drive cars in game modes such as “Barn Search”, “Dump”, “Car Auctions”, “Photo Mode” and “Car Editor”. In total, there are more than 40 cars, a lot of tools and a lot of parts that players will have to work with.

Car Mechanic Simulator comes with randomly generated missions, each of which has its own unique task, complexity and time constraints suitable for the mechanic’s work. Players will start with a small workshop and work their way up to a “full-size pearl with three lifts” with lots of parking lots, upgrade systems, tracks, test tracks, race tracks and more.

Epic Games Store users receive several free games every month.