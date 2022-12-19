The “Environment” Is Over, The Internet Presents Jenna Ortega As One of The Best Witches of The District of Columbia in Her Future Endeavors

EVERY DAY ABOUT ME! That’s what Wednesday said in the newest spin-off of the iconic Addams family. Well, the popularity of this Netflix show in the first days of its release confirmed her words. Fans are obsessed with Jenna Ortega, who played a teenage version of this death-obsessed character. A sadistic girl who does not miss the opportunity to take on all the dark light, whether she is on the dance floor or solving a murder mystery.

Wednesday Addams is a complete set of explosive items; every step will only bring you closer to death. The credit belongs to the 20-year-old star, who captivated fans with her little black dress and flawless performance. In just three weeks, this show has exceeded 1.02 billion viewing hours. While many still have not recovered from the amazement caused by Ortega’s image, believing in her talent, the Internet has already presented her as one of the best magicians of the District of Columbia.

Fans want to see Jenna Ortega in a new imperturbable role

In the last fan post posted on Twitter, Jenna Ortega turned into the famous character of the Young Titans Raven. A user named BLURAYANGE called on all fans to introduce the actress in a new avatar, saying, “OK, listen to me, DC fans.”

Okay hear me out DC fans 😂 pic.twitter.com/ufg3MioU7n — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) December 18, 2022

Wednesday’s magic inspires fans to see the “Scream” star play more deadly and dark characters like Raven. Netflix’s thundercloud has taken the world by storm, and fans are going crazy saying she’ll do a great job with a DC character.

Indeed, it makes sense, since Morticia called Wednesday the raven in the series because she has a darker view of the world. Not to mention that both of these characters have similarities when it comes to their personalities. Raven is one of the mysterious superheroes hiding her face under a dark hood. She is quiet, restless, thoughtful, gloomy, moody, at first glance insensitive, intelligent, diligent and sarcastic, like Wednesday.

What do fans think about Ortega becoming Raven?

Fans agree with the original post and believe that Jenna Ortega can do justice to Raven’s character. One fan said: “I think she has the potential to play Raven, especially because of how well she played Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series Wednesday.”

“I see it because they didn’t play well in one cute raven, and two, I think Ortega will do a good service,” another fan commented.

Jenna Ortega como a Raven em Fan-art feita pelo @MizuriAU pic.twitter.com/dqOwSqACtj — DCVERSO (@DCverso1) December 13, 2022

What is your hot look? Would you like to see Jenna Ortega as Raven from the Young Titans?