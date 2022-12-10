The Entertainment World Reacted to England’s Departure From The 2022 World Cup by France

England crashed out of the 2022 World Cup after losing 2-1 to France — that’s how the entertainment world reacted.

After defeating Senegal earlier this week, Gareth Southgate’s team played their quarterfinal match in Doha, Qatar, tonight (December 10), losing after captain Harry Kane missed the decisive penalty.

Kane scored a penalty early in the second half to equalize the score 1:1 after Frenchman Aurelien Chuameni put them ahead, but Olivier Giroud’s goal ten minutes from the end meant France took the lead again.

Kane then kicked a second penalty over the crossbar after Mason Mount was ruled a foul.

After the defeat, which resulted in England being eliminated from the tournament and France reaching the semi-finals with Morocco, the world of music and entertainment reacted to the disappointing defeat online.

“This is football,” Richard Osman wrote, “sometimes it goes against you. Gutted for Harry. Allez Morocco!”

Others who share the condolences include Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who wrote: “With a better/fairer referee, England would have won this or at least gone to the pens. So no shame. We are just as good, if not better, than the likely winners. Gareth and the whole team deserve a lot of credit.”

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off last month, but it has been dogged by criticism of corruption, and Qatar’s views on homosexuality and the alleged deaths of thousands of migrant workers have also caused a negative reaction.

On the eve of the start of the tournament, Dua Lipa denied rumors that she was supposed to speak at the opening ceremony, and called on Qatar to “fulfill all the promises in the field of human rights that it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.” Rod Stewart said that he also refused the opportunity to take part in the celebration for moral reasons.

Meanwhile, Morgan Freeman has been roundly criticized for helping to officially launch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Earlier at the tournament, it was announced that England and Wales would no longer wear OneLove armbands during matches, which were designed as a gesture in support of LGBT+ rights, but now FIFA is threatening teams with sanctions for wearing them. At the match with Japan, the German team put rainbows on their boots and training uniforms in protest and closed their mouths in a team photo.