The enormous amount Google pays to Apple every year!

The world’s best brands were just announced, and both Apple and Google took their places in the top 5. Beyond that, the US government has been working on a lawsuit for a while. The Google and Apple case is mainly based on antitrust, that is, competition. Popular search engine Google pays big numbers to Apple every year. The reason for this is that Google wants to be a built-in search engine on iOS devices.

Google and Apple case

The New York Times reported that Apple receives an estimated $ 8 to 12 billion a year from Google in exchange for making the default search engine across all its devices and services. This is said to be the highest payout Google has ever produced. This figure accounts for 14 to 21 percent of Apple’s annual profit.

The Justice Department in the US believes the deal is one of the illegal tactics used to protect Google’s monopoly and suppress the said competition. According to the Justice Department, almost half of Google’s search traffic now comes from Apple devices. So if Google’s agreement with Apple disappears, it could be a red alert for Google.

Google, the ruler of the Android side, also wants to dominate the iOS side, but this lawsuit breaks the company’s plans. This legal process initiated by the United States Department of Justice for Google actually has a monopoly structure behind it. For a long time, it has been known that companies have been in trouble with monopoly lawsuits. It is unknown what the relationship between Google and Apple will be in the face of the allegations.



