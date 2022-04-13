The engagement of every bachelor in 2022: Colton Underwood, Andy Dorfman and others

The romance continues! Whether they find love on camera or off-screen, the bachelor nation has had no shortage of happy relationships in 2022.

Although the host of the 26th season, Clayton Echard, did not get engaged during the season finale, which aired in March, he got a girlfriend. The Missouri native gave his relationship with contestant Suzy Evans a second chance after filming wrapped, and during the After the Final Rose special, the duo confirmed they were dating.

The star of the 23rd season of “The Bachelor” Colton Underwood took a step forward in their relationship at the beginning of the year when he and boyfriend Jordan S. Brown got engaged in January.

The former professional athlete, who publicly declared himself gay in April 2021, said that during a romantic gesture, the duo exchanged necklaces of birth stones with intertwined initials instead of rings.

Underwood isn’t the only bachelor’s or bachelor’s graduate to get engaged this year. Season 10 Bachelorette Andy Dorfman announced in March that she officially had a fiance in the person of Blaine Hart after they met in the summer of 2021.

“It was such a special night, and the care and thoughts that accompanied it all—oh my God, I could cry (again) just thinking about it,” the “Everything’s Not Okay” author wrote on Instagram on March 31, revealing that Hart surprised her. after the proposal with the reception of their families in her apartment. “Insanely happy to have the most incredible friends, family and, of course, FIANCÉ.”

A month before, the lawyer exclusively told us about her man, admitting that she decided to make the relationship public in December 2021 because she couldn’t contain her excitement about the affair.

“It sounds corny, but I was shouting from the rooftops and saying: “I want everyone to know how happy I am in love,” Dorfman said in February.

Hart, for his part, told us that he loved his then girlfriend the most, joking, “Where do I start?” The commercial real estate specialist added: “I think we have great chemistry, good communication. She is very smart, and also very funny, makes me laugh… The list is long, but humor comes first.”

Scroll down to see which of your Bachelor Nation favorites got engaged this year:

Tia Booth and Taylor Mock

The longtime love of the Bachelor in Paradise graduate got down on one knee on April 10 during a stop in Atlanta of The Bachelor: Live on Stage. Mock surprised Booth by going on stage during the show and asking her to marry him. “Are you kidding me?” she said as the audience cheered.

Sarah Wendal and Nick Carpenito

The contestant of the 21st season of “The Bachelor” announced her engagement via social media on April 10 after Carpenito knocked her down in Charleston, South Carolina.

“My first words to Nick when he got down on one knee were “thank you,” but the quickest were the words “OF COURSE,”” Wendal signed the video. “The same to all OF YOU! THANK YOU ALL for the kindest, craziest outpouring of love!!! We can’t stop reading all your comments, messages, texts and feeling damn grateful. THIS IS BANALAND! 💙 💙 💙 ».

Andy Dorfman and Blaine Hart

On March 30, Dorfman shared a photo of her proposal on the beach on Instagram. “WORTH THE WAIT!!!! 💍 ,” she captioned the picture, later saying that Hart asked a question in Los Angeles.

Colton Underwood and Jordan S. Brown

The former bachelor confirmed their engagement on February 28 after the couple took the next step in their relationship a month earlier while on vacation in Big Sur, California. “Life with you will be fun ♥️ ,” Underwood captioned an Instagram photo with his fiancee at the time.