The ending of Thor in the MCU can do 1 thing in which the death of the Iron Man Endgame failed

Warning! There are spoilers ahead for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” sets up the best possible ending for Thor in the MCU, allowing for one thing that “Iron Man Avengers: Death in the Finale” failed to achieve. Having survived the events of the Infinity Saga, the God of Thunder continues his journey to the MCU with his fourth separate film, in which he confronts Gorr, the butcher god. Fortunately for the Prince of Asgard, he is assisted by the King of New Asgard, Valkyrie, and Jane Foster, who wields Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor. While the titular superhero is once again surviving for future adventures in the MCU, “Thor: Love and Thunder” sets out how he might one day exit the franchise.

The time will come when Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will have to leave the MCU, as did some of his comrades in the original version of the Avengers in Avengers: Finale, most notably Tony Stark/Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. In this 2019 blockbuster, the MCU’s founding hero completed his arc by sacrificing himself to defeat Thanos. Iron Man’s death was tragic and poetic and ended his personal story in an emotionally satisfying way. Thor emerges from the events of “Thor: Love and Thunder” unscathed, the film suggests how to end his journey to the MCU, and this may surpass the demise of Iron Man in “Avengers: Finale”.

As can be seen from the scene after the credits of “Thor: Love and Thunder”, after dying during the battle for the Mighty Thor, Jane Foster enters Valhalla, which is greeted by Heimdall. Perhaps Frigga, Loki, and all the others Thor lost are also there. At the end of the MCU arc of the God of Thunder, he could have died in battle, possibly sacrificing himself for the common good, as Iron Man did in Avengers: Finale. However, unlike Tony Stark’s cut-out Soulworld scene where he meets an adult Morgan Stark, Thor can be depicted entering Valhalla and reuniting with Jane and all the important people in his life who have died. It would be the best ending for Thor, who has been in the MCU since the very first days. It would also allow Marvel Studios to properly execute the send-off they wanted for Iron Man.

Will the MCU kill Thor?

At the moment there is no rush to finish the MCU Thor arch. The Prince of Asgard is currently 1,500 years old, but he could have lived much longer. There’s a chance Marvel Studios is keeping him as long as possible and waiting for him to die a natural death, like the one in Thor: Ragnarok. Otherwise, he could have died in battle the same way Iron Man did, or sacrificed himself for a mission, like Black Widow in Avengers: Finale. However, at the moment it is unlikely that the God of Thunder will leave the MCU in the near future. “Thor: Love and Thunder” even confirmed his return in a later project, although it is not reported when his next appearance in the franchise will be. As one of the three remaining original Avengers after the Infinity Saga who are still active in the MCU, along with the Hulk and Hawkeye, the God of Thunder may act as the franchise’s elder statesman in the future.

After the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, Thor’s main priority seems to be raising the daughter of Gorr, the Butcher God, Love. Whether this means that he will settle back in Asgard, or they will go on galactic adventures, is unknown at the moment. Nevertheless, it is clear that he still has something to tell in the MCU. However, when the time comes for him to complete his MCU arc, Marvel Studios already has a great way to send him, which is better than Iron Man’s shrill swan song in Avengers: Finale.

