The Ending of The Fifth Season of “Stranger Things” Was Supposed to Happen in The Second Season

The end of the fifth season of “Stranger Things” was supposed to happen in the second season, the creators of the series said.

Discussing the unexpected success of the first season of the Netflix series and the stakes involved, Matt and Ross Duffer said they have since held back some elements of “this big world” for the fifth season.

“The success of the first season scared us, and then we realized that we needed to build this big world, that it would continue. But it was too much — [five times] more ideas than we needed, or [10 times],” Ross said at WGFestival, according to Netflix.

“For the fifth season, we use many of these big ideas of the second season… A lot of our big endings are based on stuff that we thought would be in season two,” he said.

The Duffer brothers recently teased the ending of the fifth season and said that it was while working on the second season that they realized their “overall plan” for the series.

“We submitted the first script a couple of weeks ago, now we are working on the second one. Full speed ahead,” Ross said. “I remember in the first season we were just amazed that Netflix allows us to do this at all, but in the second season we really worked out the general plan and background of all this together with the writers and made sure that together with the Upside Down, everything is about what it was.”