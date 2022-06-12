The ending of Jade Empire created a sequel in the style of the three kingdoms, which we never had

Among the original Bioware IP games (the Mass Effect space opera franchise, the Dragon Age series of role-playing games in the dark fantasy genre, etc.; various fighting styles that Jade Empire players can master, draw inspiration from the heroes-fist fighters of the Wuxia fiction, the cosmology of spirits and celestial bureaucrats in the game world pay homage “Journey to the West”, and the theme of the rise and fall of empires pays homage to the epic Chinese novel. under the title “A Novel about the Three Kingdoms”. Indeed, any sequel to the Jade Empire released by Bioware is likely to have a plot based on the collapse or split of the titular Jade Empire, which will lead to a narrative in the style of the Three Kingdoms, where brave and ambitious heroes are trying to build a new empire in their own image. .

The idea of cycles, whether natural or historical, is at the heart of Jade Empire, a 2007 eastern fantasy role-playing game and one of the first games with an original setting created by Bioware. The seasons change, empires arise and collapse, and souls live and die under the guidance of the divine Water Dragon and her spiritual monks who exorcise ghosts. The main villain of the Jade Empire, a descendant of the imperial dynasty, destroys Spiritual Monks in order to capture the Water Dragon and absorb its power. The last airbender). The protagonist of the Bioware Jade Empire role-playing game, a martial arts prodigy and the last of the spiritual monks, comes of age on a land tyrannized by the empire’s sinister lotus assassins and populated by insane ghosts unable to pass into the afterlife. The wise old mentor of the main character sends the player on a mission to find an artifact of power, defeat the evil god-emperor and restore balance on earth… but this classic hero’s journey is not what it seems.

As one of the four great classics of Chinese literature, the novel “The Novel of the Three Kingdoms” He also explores the theme of cycles in his narrative, starting with the following quote: “An empire, long divided, must unite; united for a long time, must divide. It’s always been that way.” The Novel of the Three Kingdoms, inspired by the historical collapse of the Han Dynasty, focuses on the battles, deeds, friendship and betrayal of warlords, generals and strategists who seek to reunite the divided lands of China on their own. conditions. The original Jade Empire drew inspiration from the plot and characters of Romance of the Three Kingdoms (especially with the characters known as Sun Li, the glorious strategist); if Bioware ever makes a sequel to Jade Empire, the studio may draw much more inspiration from Romance Of The Three Kingdoms.

In the “Jade Empire”, the Empire is destined to fall and change

The ghost of the Water Dragon, the divine goddess controlling reincarnation in the world of Jade Empire, appears to the player several times throughout the main RPG story campaign, each time revealing tidbits of information about the cycles of reality and the schemes of the villains of the game. The most interesting part of the knowledge shared by the Water Dragon is why Emperor Sun Hai and his brothers sought to steal her power and kill the spiritual monks of her order. Their empire (like the Han Dynasty from the Dynasty Warriors franchise and Chinese history) suffered from a severe drought that threatened to tear it apart, and the power of the Water Dragon could affect the flow of water and rain, as well as the transmigration of souls. No matter how malicious the massacre of the priestly order and the desecration of their goddess were, the actions of the brothers of the Sun put an end to the drought in their empire and gave it a new era of prosperity.

However, as the events of the late game show, the resumption of prosperity of civilization in the Jade Empire is not sustainable. Due to the heavy rains that Emperor Sun Hai gives to his lands, other countries become arid, and the cycle of reincarnation interrupted by the main villain of the game will soon cause the earth to flood with trapped, more and more insane ghosts. In addition, the spirit of the Water Dragon suggests that the titular Jade Empire must eventually “fade away in order for something new to flourish.” In the good endings of Jade Empire, the player character frees the Water Dragon from captivity and restores the interrupted cycle of reincarnation; this saves the earth from the plague of ghosts, but theoretically also makes the empire once again vulnerable to collapse or at least a long period of civil unrest. To paraphrase the first line of the novel “The Novel of the Three Kingdoms”: “The empire, united for a long time, must be divided.”