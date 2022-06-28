The ending of “Doctor Strange 2” creates the show “Perfect Wong” on Disney+

Attention: SPOILERS for the movie “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness”!

Marvel Studios has created the perfect additional Wong show for Disney+ in the finale of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After becoming the Supreme Wizard in the MCU, Wong got a bigger role than usual in the sequel to Doctor Strange. Thanks to the combination of his magic skill, Benedict Wong’s game and the best action sequences, Wong has become a highlight again. Although the character is likely to remain in the shadow of Doctor Strange, the ending of Doctor Strange 2 offers a great hint of how his story in the MCU may develop further.

After appearing in the films “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Spider-Man: There is no Way Home,” Wong’s role in “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness” once again demonstrates Marvel’s desire to elevate the character. His promotion to the Supreme Wizard and leader of the Masters of Mystical Arts is an important event. The responsibilities associated with this title have been teased throughout the sequel. Whether it’s gathering an army of wizards to protect Kamar-Taj from the Scarlet Witch or leading the reconstruction after her attack, Wong has a lot of worries — and this is without taking into account the fate of the multiverse.

The ending of Doctor Strange 2, which is part of the Kamar-Taj restoration, gives an idea of what could be the perfect by-product of Wong. When the film ends, Wong and Doctor Strange return to Kamar Taj, where America Chavez is now using his powers and learning mystical arts. Doctor Strange leaves them to continue their own adventures, involving Clea Charlize Theron, but that leaves Wong and America Chavez together. As the Supreme Wizard, Wong has an important role to play in teaching America and other young wizards how to use their magical abilities. Instead of cramming this story into Doctor Strange 3 or skipping it entirely, Wong is teaching America Chavez and a new class of rookie wizards-it would be a great Disney+ show for Marvel.

One of the advantages of Disney+ is the ability of Marvel Studios to expand various corners of the MCU. The spin-off of Wong and America Chavez will be a great opportunity to further expand the magical side of the franchise. WandaVision is already actively exploring magic, and Agatha: House of Harkness will do the same, but Wong’s spin-off could instead focus on the good side of magic. It would also be a great way for Marvel to capitalize on Wong’s popularity and growing involvement in various events. Now, instead of being a minor or minor character in someone else’s movie, Wong could find himself in the spotlight after “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Wong’s spin-off could even be a way to adapt Strange Academy comics for the MCU. In the 2020 TV series from Scotty Young is shown how Doctor Strange creates a school of magic to train the next generation of sorcerers. In that sense, Wong’s spinoff could be Marvel’s way of borrowing from Harry Potter and introducing the next generation of magic users. America Chavez will be able to remain the main character, while the mutant X-Men Magic, Nico Minoru and others may also appear as students, including Wanda’s son, Billy, who inherited his mother’s magical abilities. Someone like Brother Voodoo might even be introduced as another teacher, and Mordo from Earth-616 might even return as a villain. In that sense, Wong’s spin-off will be about something bigger than himself, but “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness” really creates the need for a new wave of sorcerers, and there’s no better way to do that than on Disney+.