The endgame directors were shocked by one amazing aspect of making films

The directors of the movie “Avengers: Finale” the Russo brothers tell what they would like to know at the beginning of their career. At the moment, Joe and Anthony Russo are more or less synonymous with the most important moments of the Marvel cinematic universe in the post-Joss Whedon era. They originally joined the franchise to direct Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014, and in 2016 they directed the sequel to Captain America: Civil War, which became the largest crossover since Avengers: The Age of Ulton, and even introduced a new hero, Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman). Then they shot large-scale crossover films “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Finale”, which, according to the box office, “Finale” became the second highest-grossing film of all time in the world.

Although most of their recent success has come from Marvel, the filmmaking duo has collaborated on many other projects, both as directors and producers. During the year, they worked closely with MCU stars, involving them in other projects, including Chris Hemsworth in “Evacuation” (which they produced and Joe co-wrote), Tom Holland in “Cherry” (which they directed and produced) and Bozeman in “21 Bridges” (which they produced). Their latest directorial work, which was launched on Netflix on July 22, 2022, was the bright “Grey Man”, in which Chris Evans plays the role of a villain.

Related: Russo is wrong, Iron Man didn’t deserve to die (but Loki did)

Russo recently appeared on an episode of The Edge podcast with host Theo Van Den Broek. When asked what they would like to know at the beginning of their career, Joe jokes that filmmaking requires physical effort and he “would eat less pizza along the way.” Anthony takes a more philosophical approach, discussing that each film is “an opportunity to take us where we haven’t been yet.” Read their full quotes below:

Joe Russo: Was there anything at the beginning of our career that I would like to know that I know now? There is a famous story when a young director asked Steven Spielberg: “Steven, I just made my first film. Can you give me some advice?” He said, “Yes, find a physical education coach, because it will beat you.” The physical toll it takes on you is significant, so I think I’d eat less pizza along the way.

Anthony Russo: I mean, physical endurance is definitely strong. I feel that throughout my career I really love the discovery process that is inherent in this kind of work. And I like the fact that every movie is an opportunity to take us to a place where we haven’t been yet. Psychologically, philosophically, intellectually, or even physically.

Joe’s joking response is much more in line with what Russo’s career was like before they plunged so deeply into the world of the Avengers. They actually cut their teeth on TV comedies, a field in which they worked for many years. They have accumulated credits on several of the most popular sitcoms of the past twenty years, including Fox’s “Slow Motion,” ABC’s “Happy Endings,” and NBC’s “Community.”

The Roussos may not have taken this question very seriously, but Joe’s quote is certainly true. Filmmaking gave the brothers the opportunity to explore different corners of the world, implement ambitious ideas and meet all kinds of cult performers. Most likely, they would never have been able to do any of this if they hadn’t joined the MCU and taken their place there.