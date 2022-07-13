The Endgame directors have a grim explanation for the deaths of Iron Man and Loki in the MCU

The directors of “Avengers: Finale” Joe and Anthony Russo give a dark explanation for the death of Loki and Iron Man in the MCU. The Russo brothers first entered the MCU with the movie “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”, and then with the sequel “Captain America: Civil War”. The success of these two films, especially with the huge cast of “Civil War”, led them to take on “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Finale”, the latter of which became the most successful MCU film to date and the second highest grossing. a movie for all time.

At the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki fought Thanos, who eventually killed Loki (as well as Heimdall and a huge number of Asgardians), as a result of which Thor vowed to avenge the murder of his half-brother. At the end of “Avengers: The Finale” Iron Man/Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr., made the ultimate sacrifice by stealing the Infinity Stones from Thanos and “destroying” him and his army into dust before dying himself. The deaths of Iron Man and Loki caused controversy in the sense that they both served a purpose in history, but left many fans distraught at their loss.

While doing the promotional rounds (via Wired) for their latest Netflix movie, “The Grey Man,” the Russo brothers addressed the death of the God of Mischief and Stark, giving a comically grim response. When asked why they killed Loki, Joe Russo dryly replies: “He deserved to die. That’s all we’re talking about.” When asked the same question, but for Stark, Joe Russo repeats the same reason they killed Loki, saying, “He deserved to die.” The Russo brothers seem to amuse themselves with this question and do not take it seriously, but perhaps there is some truth in this concept, even despite their humor.

While Loki was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Finale, the time travel plot that unfolded later in the film was that Loki from 2012’s The Avengers found a second chance at life, escaped from his captors, and eventually made his way to the Time Change Control. he himself is now a “variant of the time” of himself. This led to the deployment of the multiverse, which opened many doors to the MCU, as shown in Spider-Man: no Way home” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. Iron Man, on the other hand, has remained dead and buried and probably will remain so, unless Marvel seduces Downey Jr. back in one capacity or another.

It is difficult to say unequivocally that Loki or Iron Man “deserved” death, but it is not so difficult to rationalize it as such. After all, Loki is a villain who has caused the deaths of innocent people, constantly plotting to overthrow Asgard, Earth, or any other place where he can stick his mischievous hands. For Stark, there is a question that his weapons will spread around the world and cause death and destruction along the way, so perhaps his sacrifice was something more than just a hero’s game. Despite the fact that it seems that the directors of “Avengers: Finale” are somewhat sarcastic in their answers, there is still some truth in their statements, which is fair game for discussion among MCU fans.