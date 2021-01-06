The end of love: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are divorcing

The year 2021 has only just begun and the first major divorces. That Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West have serious problems, with themselves and also in their marriage, is no secret. And now, it seems, divorce is also inevitable.

After six years of extravagant marriage and four children, the problems in the marriage are expected to show for the first time last year. The dot on i, however, is said to have been the rapper’s emotional outbursts during his presidential campaign.

Kim is said to have already hired a famous lawyer who was also involved in the divorce of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.