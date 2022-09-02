The End of Halloween May Not Be the End, according to John Carpenter

The premiere of the last part of the popular “Halloween” franchise “Halloween ends” will take place in October, to the delight of horror fans who were looking forward to the resolution of the storylines of the last two films: “Halloween” (2018) and “Halloween Kills” (2021). While the title of this installment may indicate that it will be the conclusion of a horror series, comments made by original creator John Carpenter may indicate otherwise.

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Carpenter, who wrote, directed and voiced the first part of “Halloween,” hinted that this might not be the end for his popular slasher Michael Myers and the franchise that made him famous. When asked about future additions to the film’s canon, Carpenter replied: “If the movie makes enough money, you can be sure that it [will get a sequel].”

When he was specifically asked if “Halloween Ends” would be the last installment of the franchise, he replied: These comments followed similar comments Carpenter made in a past interview with the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, where he said, “If a movie makes money, I don’t believe it’s the end of money, it seems to resurrect the next one.” While the official synopsis of “Halloween Ends” leads us to believe that 40 years from now, the battle between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers will reach a brutal and, no doubt, bloody end, Carpenter’s comments leave us hoping that this may not be the last clash after all.

The serial killer of the “Halloween” franchise and the brave last girl have caused both public fear and admiration since Carpenter’s original “Halloween” premiered in 1978. the most recent ones, who rebooted the series so that only the first part was considered canon, succeeded. The most recent, Halloween Kills, has grossed over $131 million since its release in October 2021.

Carpenter, whose other work includes the classic horror films “Something” (1982) and “The Fog” (1980), can be sure that the public demand for the characters he created more than four decades ago will continue to frighten and fascinate viewers, ensuring that the next release will be a great opportunity.

The premiere of “Halloween Ends” in cinemas and on the Peacock streaming service will take place on October 14, 2022.