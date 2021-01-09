The End of Game of Thrones reduced HBO views

HBO’s channels have become a worldwide success since 2010. Much of that fame is in the hands of the greatest creation of the television network: the series Game of Thrones. Unfortunately, the series came to an end in 2019 and as a result, HBO’s audience has dropped dramatically.

GoT success

The series is inspired by the book saga The Chronicles of Ice and Fire, written by George RR Martin, and premiered on HBO in April 2011. The fictional series was a huge hit right away, conquering a new legion of fans every season. However, it ended in May 2019, with a season that even disappointed some fans.

Because of the success of the series, HBO has become one of the largest television networks in the world, but is now struggling to get another show that manages to gain as much audience as GoT.

Consequences of the end of Game of Thrones

HBO tried to produce other series in order to keep the GoT audience, but it did not have the expected result. A survey by the American website Variety shows that television channels have lost more than half of the public aged between 18 and 49 years.

Overall, the situation is also quite negative: the audience in 2020 was 38% lower than in 2019, when GoT came to an end.

In search of the solution

To gain more audience, the television network decided to invest in the streaming platform HBO Max, promising to release all 2021 films on the app and in theaters at the same time.

Another hope is House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones spin-off that hopes to regain some of the audience for the original series.