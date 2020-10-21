The end of a great saga, Fast and Furious is ending

According to reliable information from Hollywood, Fast and Furious 11 will be the final installment of the great automobile saga

Although many believe it is impossible that the Fast and the Furious will have an end soon, according to the information revealed by Hollywood, the famous saga could end in its installment number 11.

That’s right, one of the biggest movie franchises is coming to an end, but until its eleventh movie, so it is very likely that Universal Pictures is preparing something quite big to finish what seemed to be an endless gold mine, starring Vin Diesel and his team of racers and engineers.

But it seems that there will be much more Fast and Furious because they could launch more Spin offs, as was the Hobbs & Shaw, which although it did not touch the main story was quite successful and well received by the fans.

According to the information, it is said that the end will be divided into two parts, so in film number 10 the final problem would arise and for eleven it would be solved, thus having the grand finale of the main story that has already accompanied us for many years and they will bring the curtain down in a splendid way, surely.

The films will be directed by Justin Lin, who previously participated in the franchise as director of the first one in Tokyo, number 6 and number nine, which will be released in 2021.

Although many already expected this installment number 9 for 2020, it had to be delayed by the global situation in which the v1rus ruined the plans of many productions throughout the film industry, so it will finally arrive in May 2021, waiting for the world to It is calmer by then and cinemas can return to being what they were or at least as similar as possible and that there is a vaccine that allows the rehabilitation of 100% of these entertainment establishments.

There was also another detail that made the delay imminent, since Universal Pictures had other productions on hold, so when they resumed they had to make a schedule that became somewhat tight and moved the date for Fast and Furious 9 much more.

Fast & Furious has become one of the most successful sagas in history for the production house, in fact, according to the Hollywood Reporter data, all the films in the saga have managed to produce more than 5.890 million dollars worldwide, for which is almost certain that they will not stop producing the thorns to continue with those guaranteed hits at the box office and of course the possibility of opening a new story.

In fact, it has been commented and it has been thought to produce the odd series for streaming platforms where we all hope to see Vin Diesel appearing, however, only time can tell, since none of this is confirmed even if it is excellent ideas for what the future of the franchise could be.

A very curious fact about the protagonist is that Vin Diesel recently released a new electronic music track in collaboration with Kygo. To promote and debut the song, Vin appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” with a video from a recording studio, “I am blessed that in a year where I would normally be on the set of a movie, as you know, That is not possible, I have had another creative outlet… another way to show you or share my heart with you, ”said the renowned actor.



