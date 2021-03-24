The employability of women in the tech market

The Brazilian Information Technology (IT) market needed to gain speed to advance digitalization in several sectors, contributing to the country’s economic development. With the arrival of the pandemic caused by Covid-19, last year, this became even more evident, since remote work required the hiring of increasingly qualified IT professionals.

Proof that 2020 was a year of full rise for the tech area is in the recent survey by LinkedIn, listing 15 categories in the Jobs on the Rise report. Technology positions occupied the second place in the ranking, with steady growth even during the pandemic and with the highest rate of remote vacancies (20% of occupations) in the 15 categories.

Despite the good news for the technology market, we still have a long way to go with regard to gender parity, since the programming segment is predominantly male. According to data from the Brazilian Association of Information and Communication Technology Companies (Brasscom), the proportion of jobs in the sector is 37% women to 63% men. When the technical functions are observed, the distance increases, being 23.9% of women to 76.1% of men.

In addition, in a recent study by Catho, carried out in February of this year, women hired in the tech area represent only 19% of professionals and earn, on average, 11% less than men. Salary differences are greater in senior positions, with 33% for operating system engineers; 31% for information security administrators; and 30% for network analysts.

On the other hand, the market has already paid attention to these differences, as in the aforementioned research, presenting the current scenario, an important step for adapting the selection processes. As a result, some recruitment companies have already identified a movement to expand the hiring of women in the segment, such as Vulpi, a platform for hiring IT professionals, which saw its developer base quintuple in two years.

This is the challenge for hundreds of companies, not only in the tech area, but in all sectors, to build an increasingly diverse and inclusive team. It is worth mentioning that, in addition to women, other groups face this challenge, of supporting equally legitimate causes, such as racial diversity and social class in the labor market, to balance these historical disproportions. And it is satisfying to see how many of us are walking the path towards the same goal.

* Rita Oliveira is Head of Placement and Success at the Kenzie Academy Brasil Student.