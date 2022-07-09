The Elven Ring trick allows players to skip Castle Sol completely and fight Commander Niall

Elden Ring is full of challenging areas for players, one of the most challenging locations is Castle Sol. Given that it contains part of the key to Michella’s Haligtree, one of the endgame areas in the Elden Ring, it makes sense — although a trick has recently been discovered that allows players to jump straight to the boss area.

For many, this strategy will be ideal, as the path to Commander Niall is full of enemies, such as annoying “War Hawks”. Also, it can be a bit of a maze to traverse, and most players need to clear the area completely before they can find the right route to Niall. While there is a shortcut to the boss once players reach his arena for the first time, those who want to go straight to the commander without clearing the lock can use the trick of Reddit user Louvonir.

Elden Ring players who want to take the shortest route will want to go to the ruins of the Snowy Valley with a view of the place of grace. Once there, they have to jump on a Torrent and ride a horse to a group of ethereal trees, gaining as much speed as possible. As soon as they reach the cliff, they have to jump off, making a series of jumps so that the Torrent lands on the edge of one of the castle towers. If everything is done correctly, the player will lose only a little health, despite falling from a long distance.

Skip the entire Sol Castle by jumping straight to Commander Niall from the ruins of the Snowy Valley, overlooking the place of grace! from Eldenring

Once at the top of the castle, Elden Ring players can jump to the ledge below and run straight to Niall. Also, if they activate the elevator next to the fog wall, they can use the shortcut without even fighting the enemies hiding in Sol Castle. This means that the trick only needs to be performed once, which makes it a great strategy for struggling players and speedrunners.

Luvonir has made a name for himself in the Elden Ring community. Not only did they share this Castle Sol trick with other players, earning over 3,500 votes, but they also shared a similar crawl trick for Crumbling Farum Azula. With this strategy, players could skip a frustrating area to get to Maliket’s place of grace much faster. For those looking for ways to simplify complex areas, it would be a wise idea to keep an eye on this Redditor’s profile.

Since Malenia is waiting for those who can defeat Niall and collect the second half of the Haligtri Secret Tree medallion, players will have an even more difficult task at this stage of the game. Thus, the energy savings that are usually spent on cleaning Castle Sol can be useful.

Elden Ring is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.