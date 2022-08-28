The Elven Ring player’s battle with the Astel boss ended tragically

The world of Elden Ring is full of bizarre monsters and strange creatures that can stun players who have tried out their first Souls-like game. It is one of the most challenging games currently available, similar to other FromSoftware games such as the Dark Souls series, Bloodborne and Sekiro. Unlike previous FromSoftware games, Elden Ring has a vast open world that rewards exploration and is packed with fierce enemies such as dragons, giants, trolls, bears and many others.

Exploring the Intermediate Lands, players will eventually cross paths with numerous Elden Ring bosses, most of which are optional and do not require victory to advance through the storyline, such as Malenia – Blade of Mquella, Crucible Knight, Ancestor Spirit and the Magma Serpent Makar. Another notable optional boss is Astel, a Native of the wild, a giant insect—like creature.

Players who decide to fight Astel often struggle with this, like, for example, Reddit user OdhranMuld. A user shared a video on Reddit showing their meeting with the huge boss of the Elden Ring. The video begins with the player having a full health bar, while Astel’s health bar is almost depleted. The user walks right under Astel’s giant body and performs a Skillful Bloodhound War Ash in the Elden Ring, reducing the boss’ health even further to almost negligible. From that moment on, it seemed that OdhranMuld was keeping the fight under control and would soon emerge victorious, delivering the final blow to Astel.

I suck, but Astel sucks even more… maybe because of Eldenring

However, Astel recovers and performs a ranged magic attack, which reduces Odranamuld’s health bar by more than 50%. The odds suddenly turn in Astel’s favor, as the user has run out of Infusions of crimson tears, which makes him unable to heal himself. The Elden Ring boss becomes very aggressive and attacks the user again, completely draining his health and eventually killing him. The post quickly attracted the attention of the huge Elden Ring community on Reddit, who expressed their appreciation with hundreds of votes and comments in one day.

Most people criticized the original poster for being aimed at an attack and giving out an advantageous position. Meanwhile, others sympathized with OdhranMuld as they felt that giant Elden Ring bosses like Astel are tougher due to awkward camera angles and the boss’ tendency to stay mobile. Some users have noted that they have faced this problem with other huge bosses, such as the Ancient Beast, the Beast of the Shooting Star, the Dragon Lord Placidusax and many others. Players often encounter problems when capturing these large enemies, which is why they don’t hit the target.

Elden Ring is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.