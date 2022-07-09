The Elven Ring player created Ciri from Witcher 3 in the character editor

Elden Ring has been on the rise since its release in February, receiving praise for intriguing boss battles, an exciting storyline, and a vast open world, among many others. Although Elden Ring initially received a negative reaction due to performance issues on Steam, at the moment it has become one of the best critically and commercially successful games of the year.

The FromSoftware name has been universally recognized since its launch, and many fans have praised the creator of the game’s character. Many claim that the tools for creating an Elden Ring are the best today, because they allow gamers to create an avatar using a variety of options. Fans have created random fictional characters from other universes, including the Joker from the DC universe and Kratos from the God of War series. At the same time, others have used the same tools to create real celebrities, such as Benedict Cumberbatch and Snoop Dogg.

Following in the footsteps of these creative players, another Elden Ring fan stepped forward to showcase his creative abilities. Reddit user JackLendario has taken on the task of creating a character from one of the most popular fantasy games, Ciri from The Witcher 3. A user uploaded a series of images showing his version of Ciri from The Witcher 3 and how she looks in a similar fantasy setting of Elden. Ring. It is noteworthy that the version of Ciri by Jack Lendario looks almost identical to the original from The Witcher games, except for a slight change in clothing. The user also shared a link to the video instruction in the comments for the curious.

Overall, the post was well received by the Reddit community, as evidenced by hundreds of positive votes with more than 98 percent of the votes and a lot of positive comments. Most Redditors praised JackLendario for almost perfectly recreating Ciri’s hair and facial features. Ciri from JackLendario undoubtedly belongs to the club of the most interesting character creations in the Elden Ring, along with several others such as Sonic The Hedgehog, Samuel L. Jackson, Lord Voldemort, Obi-Wan Kenobi, etc.

For those who don’t know, Ciri is one of the key characters in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, as well as The Witcher TV series on Netflix. Her full name is Cirilla Fiona Helen Rhiannon, Princess of Cintra and daughter of Pavetta and Emgyr var Emreys. Despite the fact that this is the same character, there are several differences between Ciri from the game and the Netflix series, primarily her personality. Some argue that this discrepancy is due to the fact that Ciri from the TV show is still in the process of character development, which will continue in subsequent seasons.

Elden Ring is already available for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S.