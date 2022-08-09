The Elven Ring 1.06 update changes the rules of the game for the PvP and CoOp multiplayer game.

Elden Ring from FromSoftware has achieved a huge success. To date, it is both the most popular new video game of the year and the best-selling game of 2022. However, there is always room for improvement, and FromSoftware continues to release updates to Elden Ring, trying to make the game even better. The Elden Ring 1.06 update is already available, and it will change the rules of the game for those who love PvP and cooperative multiplayer.

By downloading the Elden Ring 1.06 update, fans will be able to send their call sign to several areas in the Interlands. This is a huge improvement in the quality of life, and theoretically it should make it much easier to participate in joint games with other players. This way, Elden Ring players don’t have to guess where they are most likely to be called to play together, but instead can be called to the area where players need it most. The only place where Elden Ring players cannot send their summoning sign from afar is Mogwin Palace.

In addition to improving co-op play, the Elden Ring 1.06 update also improves the PvP experience. From now on, Elden Ring PvP players will be able to invade at a much greater distance, which should make it much easier to participate in PvP battles with others.

Elden Ring PvP is an important component of the White Mask Warre quest, which challenges players to invade others. This may get more complicated as we move away from the Elden Ring launch date, as fewer people will play the game over time. Starting with the Elden Ring 1.06 update, players will now be able to kill a new NPC to complete the White Mask Varre quest, eliminating the need to invade real players.

It’s clear that these big changes in PvP and the Elden Ring co-op will change the rules of the game for fans of the game, but especially for those who are late to the party. There aren’t as many people playing Elden Ring now as there were when the game was first launched, which is natural for a standard video game that isn’t a live service. This makes it difficult to use the online multiplayer features of the game, but the changes made in update 1.06 should make a big difference for the future of the game, ensuring that Elden Ring will still be interesting for those who are just discovering it for the first time. .

Notes for the Elden Ring 1.06 update

Additional elements

Added the function of sending call signs to call pools in several areas, including remote areas.

When sending a co-op sign to remote areas using this feature, the call pools at Mohgwyn Palace will be excluded.

Added the function of invading a large area, including remote areas. Added a new way to advance the quest line of the White Mask of Warre, in addition to participating in a multiplayer invasion, by defeating a new NPC.

Balance changes

Added the following adjustments for the big sword, curved big sword and big hammers: reduced the time it takes for a somersault to become possible after an attack (jump attack, two-weapon attack and riding attacks are not included) Increased movement speed with a strong attack and a charged attack. (riding attacks are not included) Increased the movement speed of the guardian counter Increased the attack speed of large axes and reduced the time required for rolling to become possible after the attack (jump attack, two-weapon attack and riding attacks are not included) Increased rolling range when the player has light equipment. Increased the hitbox of Cypher Pata’s weapon skill “Unblockable Blade”. The range of Ash of War “Glintstone Pebble” and “Glintstone Dart” projectiles has been increased while reducing damage and stunning power. Reduced the travel distance and invulnerability limits of Ash of War “Bloodhound Step” by adding changes below:

・Reduced performance with constant use

・Increased travel distance with light equipment.

The activation interval has been shortened when using the “Quick Step” skill sequentially, its ability to circle around the enemy when captured has been increased, and the following changes have been added:

・Reduced performance with constant use

・Increased travel distance with light equipment.

Reduced damage and bleeding accumulation of the “Corpse Digger” weapon skill when hit by a bloody attack. When hit by a blade, the damage is only slightly reduced. Reduced the ability to track the target of the “Star of Ruins” magic.