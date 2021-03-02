The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will become a board game

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is about to become a board game, as first revealed by the Polygon website at this address. The game is being created by Modiphius Entertainment, the company that created other boardgames adaptations of games like Dune, Dishonored and Fallout. He has also created games based on films such as Conan and Star Trek.

The game based on Skyrim, an open-world RPG by Bethesda Games, is about to enter crowdfunding on the Gamefound website. Called The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim The Board Game, so far, the crowdfunding page is in preview. The description reveals that it is a cooperative board game of 1-4 players that brings an epic adventure. It also asks people to subscribe to the page to receive design updates before launch. According to Modiphius co-founder Chris Burch, the campaign is due to go live in June.

To anyone who may have found it strange, the Gamefound website is new and has an exclusive focus on table games. Typically, creators of different types of products from around the world opt for Kickstarter to raise a minimum amount and make the project happen. In return, the site gets a small portion. The curious thing is that board games move a lot of money on the platform, the last of the top 10 of 2020 raised US $ 3 million. The first place moved US $ 12 million.

In this way, the new website reaches a specific market but large enough to benefit from a new platform of its kind. In addition to the Bethesda classic adaptation, a collector’s version of the game Robinson Crusoe: Adventures on the Cursed Island and other big titles are being promised for 2021.

Skyrim was originally released in 2011 for the PC and remains alive in its multiple versions released later and also by the fan community, which releases mods continuously.