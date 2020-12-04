The Elder Scrolls Online Play Free with Xbox Live Gold

Microsoft announces a new Free Play Days promotion for Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers along with deep discounts.

Microsoft’s already traditional Free Play Days promotion returns once again with two renowned titles such as SoulCalibur VI and The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited, games that can be played for free throughout this weekend both on Xbox One and on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Games Pass Ultimate subscriptions. This has been announced by the Redmond company through its official channels.

Free access to games now available

Thus, those who enjoy any of the necessary subscriptions can now enjoy both video games for free; In the case of SoulCalibur VI, it will be playable until December 7 at 8:59 a.m., while those who venture into the wild lands of The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited will be able to do so until next Wednesday the 9th.

To do this, it is only necessary to search for the games in Microsoft Store and start their free download; In addition, those who want to continue with their online RPG-style adventures or with their most passionate battles with swords, will be able to get both titles in digital format at the best price for the duration of the promotion.

Thus, SoulCalibur VI can be purchased for 10.49 euros instead of the usual 69.99 euros thanks to an 85% discount, while The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited is available for 7.99 euros instead of the 19 , 99 euros usual thanks to its 60% discount.

Let’s remember that The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited already enjoys more than 15 million players, an online adventure set in the fantastic universe of The Elder Scrolls, while SoulCalibur VI offers us the opportunity to experience intense combat with weapons with guests from luxury like Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher saga.



