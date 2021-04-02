The Elder Scrolls Online: new version confirmed for June

Zenimax Online Studio revealed on Wednesday (31) that the new generation version of The Elder Scrolls Online will be released on June 8, with numerous improvements for PS5 and Xbox Series S / X players.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced will support two configuration modes, allowing players to enjoy a personalized experience according to their gaming preferences. Thus, it will be possible to play at 60 fps with Performance Mode or in 4K resolution and 30 fps through Fidelity Mode.

The title will be launched with a new camera system, which will have a Draw Distance doubled compared to previous versions of the game, resulting in a deeper field of view. In addition, load times will be substantially improved and visual effects such as lighting, textures, reflections and shadows will be improved, with similarities to the PC’s Ultra specifications.

The developers also confirmed that all players who own TES Online for PS4 and Xbox One will be entitled to free upgrades for the new generation, supporting the same improvements as the Console Enhanced edition.

More details about the game will be released in the coming weeks.