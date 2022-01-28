The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle, All The Details And An Interview With Rich Lambert

The Elder Scrolls Online: We know The Elder Scrolls Online, High Isle, and interview its creative director, Rich Lambert. This is the new annual content of ESO. Bethesda and Zenimax Online broke their silence last night regarding future plans for The Elder Scrolls Online. On June 6 of this year, High Isle will arrive, the next annual chapter for this mmorpg video game that to date has brought together more than twenty million players around the world. And that same day, with the arrival of this new adventure, Spanish-speaking players will be able to enjoy the title in Spanish.

In addition to the presentation through Twitch on the official Bethesda channel, Rich Lambert, who revealed the plans for the video game and some other details of interest related to localization in our language.

The Breton Legacy

The new annual adventure will return to the roots of the Elder Scrolls saga where politics reigned as the axis of the plot and will put the spotlight on the War of the Three Banners. The absolute protagonists will be the Bretons, a race that has hardly had a background in this online episode and that the players had been asking the creative team for years. However, Lambert confirmed to us that all the major races will have their important role throughout the adventure, so it is clear that High Isles is going to have a really worked plot.