The Elder Scrolls: Online Confirms The Date of its translation into Spanish

The Elder Scrolls: Taking advantage of the arrival of the promising High Isle expansion, Bethesda’s acclaimed MMORPG will allow us to enjoy texts in Spanish for the first time. The Elder Scrolls: Online confirmed a few months ago that at some point in 2022 it would offer us the possibility of playing with texts in Spanish, and we already know exactly when we will be able to do it. It will be next June, specifically on the 6th (PC) and 21st (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One). The translation will be released alongside High Isle, the ambitious new expansion that will expand the borders of the world of Tamriel.

Available editions of The Elder Scrolls: Online

The MMORPG based on the popular Bethesda franchise is available in several different editions. From the basic package for new users to a compilation with all the expansions released to date. Below we tell you everything that each one includes.

Base Game Edition – includes the game and the Morrowind Chapter.

Blackwood Collection – all of the above and the Blackwood Chapter.

Blackwood Collection (Collector’s Edition) – all of the above, the Blackwood Chapter, and the following additional content: Jewel-Feathered Sep Adder Pet, Memento Temperamental Grimoire, Battlefield Nightmare Senche Mount, Outfit Style Deadlands Gladiator, and Gesture Offer Weapon.

High Isle Collection – all of the above and the High Isle Chapter.

High Isle Collection (Collector’s Edition) – all of the above and the following additional content: Amenos Ornaug, Balfiere Senche Cub, Ascendant Knight Outfit Style, Hoard of the Schemers Memento, and High Isle Emote Pack. In addition, it also includes all the benefits of other Collecto’s Editions.

We remind you that the High Isle Chapter will premiere next June, along with the aforementioned Spanish translation. This new expansion will allow us to explore an unknown region of Tamriel, where we will have to find a way to face the forces of the Lord of the Ascendants, who intend to plunge the world into eternal chaos.

The Elder Scrolls: Online is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. In addition, the basic edition of the game is included in the catalogs of PlayStation Now and Xbox Game Pass.