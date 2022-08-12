The Elder Scrolls Can Benefit From Its Own Fallout: New Vegas

The two biggest names in the RPG genre are Fallout and The Elder Scrolls. One takes players to a fantasy world filled with magic, and the other takes them to a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Each franchise creates completely different sensations, but they are both connected by the studio that makes them. For many years, Bethesda has been releasing fantasy adventures through The Elder Scrolls and sci-fi stories with the Fallout franchise. Both series have gathered a huge number of fans, and both are considered to be among the best games that this genre has to offer.

Fallout and The Elder Scrolls became the center of Bethesda’s portfolio, and Starfield became the first new IP from the studio in many years. However, while The Elder Scrolls has always been led by Bethesda, Fallout has had many studios that gave the series their names. The series began not only under Interplay, but Obsidian also provided her talents to Fallout New Vegas. This has made the franchise very diverse, and all of these studios have provided their creative vision to move it forward, and that’s something The Elder Scrolls didn’t benefit from, but maybe should.

Fallout New Vegas stands out

Fallout New Vegas was the sixth game in the Fallout franchise, but only the second game since Bethesda moved the series to 3D. It was launched two years after Bethesda released Fallout 3, and was developed by Obsidian Entertainment. The title served as a way to bridge the gap during the long wait between Fallout 3 and Fallout 4, and also allowed the new studio to bring its vision of the franchise. At the moment, many players consider it the best game in the Fallout series, and there have been many calls for a sequel.

The plot of Fallout New Vegas and the mechanics were very different from previous Fallout games. In the game, players control a Courier in the Mojave Desert, not a Resident of the Shelter, as in most other Fallout games. It seems that players are killed at the beginning of the game, but they can get out of the grave and go on a journey through the desert to find their killer. Along the way, the player will meet all sorts of colorful characters and warring factions in a story that has received huge praise.

Obsidian Entertainment has spent some time improving the old mechanics by adding several new features to the series. He improved the combat to make VATS more useful, the character creator was accelerated and many new perks were added. The studio has also expanded crafting, which Bethesda has further expanded for Fallout 4. On top of that, the reputation system from Fallout 2 has also returned to the game, and the companions have been given much greater depth.

Elder Scrolls fans wait a long time between recordings

Fallout New Vegas not only allowed another developer to share their vision of the franchise, but also helped Fallout fans play content while Bethesda was busy working on The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim. Instead of taking resources from this game, Bethesda partnered with Obsidian and allowed her to create her own game in Las Vegas. Since then, the studio hasn’t done so much, and that’s why Bethesda fans tend to wait so long.

Starfield will be on store shelves soon, unless it’s delayed, and then Bethesda will start working on The Elder Scrolls 6. This is great news for Elder Scrolls fans, but it’s been a long time since the last single-player RPG was installed on Tamriel. Although ZeniMax Online Studios released The Elder Scrolls Online, fans of the franchise didn’t have a single-player experience to dive into, other than the constant re-releases of Skyrim. After the release of The Elder Scrolls 6, Bethesda will be working on Fallout 5, which means that Elder Scrolls fans will probably have another long wait for The Elder Scrolls 7.

Elder Scrolls New Vegas May Rethink Tamriel

Creating a video game takes time, but sometimes the gaps between titles are too long. It has been 11 years since the release of the last game in the series, and, no doubt, it will take even more until The Elder Scrolls 6 is in the hands of players, because it is still in preparation. However, Bethesda could ease this expectation if it allowed another studio to try Tamriel. This means not just more Elder Scrolls Online add-ons or a mobile game, but a full-fledged single-player RPG, such as Fallout with Fallout New Vegas.

From the very beginning, The Elder Scrolls series was headed by Bethesda. While some studios have helped create various spin-offs, such as The Elder Scrolls Online, there has not yet been a single-player RPG led by another developer.