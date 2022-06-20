The Elder Scrolls 6 Is Still In Pre-Production, Proves How Bad the Early Announcements Are

The Elder Scrolls 6 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games in the modern community. Morrowind and Oblivion have captured the hearts of role-playing game lovers, strengthening their love for the franchise. And after the monumental success of Skyrim, Elder Scrolls fans are understandably looking forward to the next installation in the series.

However, it looks like the next Elder Scrolls game isn’t coming anytime soon. Todd Howard has revealed that The Elder Scrolls 6 is still in the pipeline, which means it will be years before players see its release and they are unhappy. In any case, the long wait shows how harmful early announcements can be for the upcoming game.

Chronology of The Elder Scrolls 6

The Elder Scrolls 6 was first announced in June 2018 during the E3 conference of the same year. The teaser trailer was shown after revealing the gameplay of Fallout 76 and the Starfield teaser. A brief video announcement showed a vast landscape that many consider to be The Hammerfell of The Elder Scrolls, accompanied by a familiar soundtrack and ending with the appearance on the screen of “The Elder Scrolls VI”.

Unsurprisingly, this discovery was met with thunderous applause. Howard even called the game “the one you [fans] are constantly asking about.” Obviously, Bethesda knows that The Elder Scrolls 6 is one of the most anticipated releases. Unfortunately, the developer has been keeping silent about it ever since. Sure, Howard explained during E3 2018 that The Elder Scrolls 6 was supposed to be released after Starfield, but that doesn’t make the long wait any better for fans.

Fast forward to the recent Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. While Starfield fans studied the gameplay, systems and environment in detail, fans of The Elder Scrolls 6 were left with nothing. News about Skyrim’s successor appeared only after the presentation — and it wasn’t good news. In a recent interview, Howard revealed that The Elder Scrolls 6 is still in pre-production.

Considering that The Elder Scrolls 6 comes out after Starfield, it will probably take a couple of years before its release. Howard explains that the company wanted to focus its efforts on Starfield as it was Bethesda’s first new IP and the team wanted to work on something new. However, it doesn’t even help that the release of Starfield has been postponed to 2023, which further delays the production of the next Bethesda games. The more time passes, the more the hype subsides, and the more fans feel disappointed by the radio silence. Perhaps it wasn’t a good idea for Bethesda to announce The Elder Scrolls 6 when it did.

Divided Elder Scrolls Fan Base

Many in the community believe that The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced too early, which makes players wonder why Bethesda announced it at all. All he did was create a buzz around a game that wasn’t supposed to come out anytime soon. Of course, for a while it revived the community, and hundreds of theories and expectations appeared on the Internet.

However, when the developer did not release any news or updates in the following years, the hype eventually faded, leading to irritation among fans. Videos and articles talking about what The Elder Scrolls 6 could be were soon replaced by criticism questioning the early announcement. Even Skyrim Grandma wanted Bethesda to “hurry up” with the development, echoing the sentiments of the community.

However, the other side of the fans are not too concerned about the lack of news about The Elder Scrolls 6. In their opinion, it will take a long time to wait, given how time-consuming the game development process is, especially for such a popular series as The Elder Scrolls. In addition, Bethesda has already stated that The Elder Scrolls 6 will be released only after Starfield, so the delays are quite understandable.

Another point of view on the early announcement is related to the state of Bethesda at the time. 2018 marked the seventh year of Bethesda’s silence regarding the next major part of Elder Scrolls. In addition, Bethesda’s attention to online multiplayer games, namely Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76, did not bode well for fans. Many thought that Bethesda had abandoned The Elder Scrolls 6 or single-player games altogether. Thus, the early announcement was supposed to reassure fans and assure them that The Elder Scrolls 6 will be released, albeit after a very long time.

The waiting game continues

While these arguments make sense, it doesn’t stop the community from feeling impatient. As mentioned above, The Elder Scrolls 6 is arguably Bethesda’s most anticipated game, so fans will be annoyed as more and more years pass without word of the upcoming game.

Now it’s worth noting that Bethesda owes nothing to its fans of The Elder Scrolls 6. The company is not obligated to release the game sooner or later than it wants.