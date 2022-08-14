The Elder Scrolls 6: Explanation of the main cities of High Rock

It is plausible that the relatively unexplored province of High Rock may be the main setting of the widely anticipated game The Elder Scrolls 6. This, along with Hammerfell, has been one of the rumors about its location, with the greatest persistence, for quite some time. once. If so, then there is no shortage of fascinating and very important cities in the game.

Since The Elder Scrolls 6 probably provides a level of gameplay detail that players haven’t seen before, these cities will be showcased with the depth and scale they deserve. Located on different landscapes and of different sizes, High Rock cities also open up unique opportunities for quest chains that can also be explored.

The Elder Scrolls 6 — Wayrest

Wayrest City is undoubtedly one of the most important in High Rock, considered the center of power and one of the eight main kingdoms of High Rock. Despite the fact that Wayrest has gained importance due to its modern influence, it is also important due to the historical value it possesses.

Wayrest is known for its impressiveness and beauty, and the full-flowing river Bioulse flows through it, providing intensive trade and militaristic strategic value. The scale and richness of the city confirms the importance it has, and also provides an environment for The Elder Scrolls 6 that would be inherently ripe for high-stakes quests and interactions.

The Elder Scrolls 6 – Daggerfall

It can be said that the city of Daggerfall is without a doubt the most important and influential of all the cities of High Rock. With a population of over 100,000 people, Daggerfall is widely known as the capital of High Rock, being one of the largest and oldest settlements in the province.

Many longtime fans of the franchise are probably familiar with this region, as it was the main setting of the highly acclaimed The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall. Being there as one of the most influential cities in the extremely wealthy and important Iliac Bay States, Daggerfall is undoubtedly one of High Rock’s most important assets. Although Daggerfall has historically battled a host of other city-states across the Iliac Bay, its sustained modern success helps contextualize how influential and important a city it really is.

The Elder Scrolls 6 — Northpoint

Another of the eight main kingdoms of High Rock is the sinister city of North Point. As the name suggests, Northpoint is the northernmost city of High Rock, towering over the Sea of Ghosts. Northpoint is located on the top of Dor Elard Mountain, offering strategic views of the surrounding sea and other vulnerable lands to the south.

Deceptively simplistic in its layout, Northpoint derived its wealth and importance from the maritime trade in the hands of the House of Dorell, the dominant family in the city. The Dorell House considers High Rock its ancestral home, having watched the development of the city for hundreds of years. Both Northpoint and Dom Dorell occupy a prominent place in the popular The Elder Scrolls Online, which once again confirms the importance they can have in The Elder Scrolls 6 if the action takes place in High Rock.

The Elder Scrolls 6 – Forever

Evermore is another city and a large kingdom in High Rock, completely centered around a lively trade. Thanks to the level of trade in Evermore, it became the capital of the regions of Mornoth and Bangkorai, and buyers came even from Skyrim to visit the famous city market.

Despite its outward focus on trade, Evermore is also home to its own guild of magicians and guild of fighters, which makes the city multifaceted in its overall significance for the province. The town was one of the first real settlements built by the indigenous Breton population of High Rock, who subsequently built several integral sites on the same Beulse River, next to which is Evermore. Considering that High Rock is one of the smallest provinces of Tamriel, the large number of diverse and very important cities that it boasts makes it a key contender for the role of the main location of The Elder Scrolls 6.

The Elder Scrolls 6 is currently in development.