The Elden Ring update makes an important improvement in the quality of life

FromSoftware has released many significant updates to Elden Ring since its launch in February. These fixes consisted of balance changes, updated quest chains, bug fixes, and other improvements to key aspects of Elden Ring. They also added new features and quality of life improvements to the game.

Update 1.05 for Elden Ring was released yesterday, which made some important changes, such as giving PC gamers the opportunity to return to the desktop. After installing this update, the bell tower items that allow players to buy materials for improvements in the lobby of the round table will be transferred to the “New Game+”. Gamers will also probably be pleased to know that the best place to farm runes in Elden Ring is still working after the 1.05 update. It is reported that it allows users to process 5 million runes per hour, which is extremely useful for leveling up and improving equipment. Patch 1.05 has also significantly improved the quality of life in the Site of Grace menu.

Elden Ring players see an extensive list of vacation options on the grace website. This menu allows them to level up, memorize spells, equip the Great Rune, and access other key gameplay systems. Users can upgrade their flasks using the option of the same name, which allows them to increase the number of portable flasks and increase their efficiency. Update 1.05 for Elden Ring now puts a dot next to the Flasks option in the Site of Grace menu, informing users that an update is available.

Finally, this point changes life, it shows whether you can upgrade from Eldenring.

The Reddit post from 007L0L shows this improvement in quality of life, and it will probably serve as a useful reminder for many users. Other players claim that this marker also appears next to important actions or events, such as a conversation with Melina. One user mentions that he accidentally went on the path of a bad ending, as he did not notice the opportunity to talk to her, so it seems that this feature will be useful in such scenarios. It is also reported that he appears when players need to talk to Ranny during her quest.

While many fans seem pleased that FromSoftware has added quality of life changes in this update, some claim other issues in Elden Ring that have yet to be resolved. One user complains about the PVP experience, presumably referring to the AFK rune farm, which has been interfering with the Elden Ring multiplayer component for months. Other fans note that FromSoftware has not yet fully fixed the problems with stuttering or crashes on the PC. Patch 1.05 shows that FromSoftware is constantly working to improve the user experience, but it looks like Elden Ring will need many more updates to solve these problems.

Elden Ring has already been released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.