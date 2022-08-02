The Elden Ring trick Allows Players to Skip Part of the sewer

Elden Ring has a huge open world that encourages research and rewards them. However, Elden Ring also has several levels called Legacy Dungeons that follow the same design plan as previous FromSoftware games.

Subterranean Shunning-Grounds is a sewer dungeon in the Elden Ring, which has the shape of a maze consisting of cramped spaces and dangerous enemies. Beginners in this area may find navigation difficult, but they can use this trick to get around most of the level.

A Reddit user under the nickname uwuwuwuwuwuwuwuu shared a video demonstrating an impressive way to skip a significant part of the sewer under the Leindell. This allows gamers to bypass most of the annoying sections and enemies of this dungeon, including several basilisks. As can be seen from the video, the player uses the Waterfowl Dance, a unique weapon skill of Malenia’s Hand, to deftly jump onto the elevator below. The elevator will then take the player to a Place of Grace at the bottom of the area as he successfully avoids a significant portion of the dungeon.

How to Skip the Most Disgusting Area of Leyndell Sewers from Eldenring

The next section tells about the boss battle against the Mog, Omens, not to be confused with the Mog, the Lord of Blood, found at the end of the Mogwin Palace. This version of the Mog is by no means simple, but it is generally considered to be simpler than the battle with the Mog, the Lord of Blood. After this battle, players can make a series of difficult jumps to open the path leading to the final of the game “Lord of the Furious Flame”.

Although the strategy seems simple enough, many players point out the difficulty of getting the Hand of Malenia. Users can get this weapon after defeating Malenia and exchanging memories of the goddess of rot in the fortress of the Round Table. This is not an easy task, as Malenia is one of the most difficult bosses in the Elden Ring. Gamers can also use the memory of the goddess of Decay to get the Scarlet Aeonia spell instead, or duplicate it in a Walking Mausoleum to get both a weapon and a spell.

However, some players claim that the jump can be performed without using Malenia’s Hand or any other weapon. It looks like fans need to carefully calculate the time of jumping and landing on the elevator to access the shortcut. Since its release in February, Elden Ring players have come up with various strategies for skipping large sections of the game. It looks like this is another priceless trick that will help users trying to get through the Underground Avoiding Lands.

Elden Ring is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.