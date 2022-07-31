The Elden Ring player is summoned to the locked Colosseum

Months after the launch, many players are still exploring The Lands Between in The Elden Ring, making new discoveries and immersing themselves in the knowledge of this carefully crafted world. Meanwhile, others are participating in PvP activities in the game. The Elden Ring and PvP co—op is not the easiest approach in the game, but by this point many have already got used to it (as well as FromSoftware veterans).

However, at the beginning of the game’s life, players discovered a couple of inaccessible Colosseums scattered throughout the game. There’s one in Limgrave, one in Calida, and one in Leindell. The knowledge of the Ancient Ring shows that once there were ritual battles in honor of the Erd Tree in these arenas, but for one reason or another these rituals were discontinued. Many fans believe that these will be special PvP arenas opened in the first Elden Ring DLC, especially after some players looked inside, manipulating the game. Interestingly, however, one player was recently called there for PvP.

Redditor Weebmaster09 recently shared a clip of Elden Ring, in which they said they were called to the arena from Liurnia. It lasts about five minutes, during which Weebmaster09 explores the arena in detail. It should be noted that since this is not yet legal in the game, the Elden Ring Colosseums will probably change somewhat before they are officially added to the game. At first it seems that the Redditor hoped that FromSoftware had silently opened arenas in the game, but this is not the case.

Is the arena open? I was summoned from the finger of a duelist from Liurnia here from Eldenring

As various comments indicate, this is the result of someone hacking the game and dragging other players into the arena. Many describe it as a cool craft and at least nothing harmful, while others talk about the potential of these Colosseums. One comment even hoped that FromSoftware would do more than just make it a simple PvP zone, instead using it to add a survival mode or a boss battle element to the game. It will be interesting to see how the Elden Ring DLC handles these arenas in terms of PvP, but many are also hoping for more PvE content.

After all, most of FromSoftware’s core games have been expanded with DLC. Also, the general rule is that the bosses in the Elden Ring DLC are usually more difficult than in the main game, which means that every time it comes out, players are waiting for all new challenges. Perhaps these new challenges may be even more frightening than Malenias.

Elden Ring is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.