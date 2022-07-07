The Elden Ring mod allows players to become fire mages

FromSotware’s innovative RPG, Elden Ring, continues to evolve and impress players four months after its release. Over the past few months, fans have started modifying the Elden Ring with many new features, one of which is an impressive mod that allows players to control fire magic like the characters in Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Thanks to the unprecedented success of Elden Ring, it is not surprising that its modding community has become very popular. At the time of writing this article, the Nexus Mods page for the game indicates that more than 1,400 files are available for download and 3.5 million user downloads have already been completed. This is an impressive achievement for a game that has been around for less than six months. Some of the community’s most interesting creations include bringing pop culture icons into the world of Elden Ring and fun mods that pit the game’s various bosses against each other.

In a crossover between Elden Ring and Avatar: The Last Airbender user smartraptor6 has created a mod that allows players to use flames in battle, very similar to the fire mages from the cartoon. Officially called the “Fire Magic Set”, the creation of the smart rapter6 includes an individual fire-based attack for each fighting style in the Elden Ring. One-handed attacks allow players to shoot fireballs out of their hands, and two-handed attacks are heavily focused on melee combat with animation simulating the animation in “Avatar”. It also includes the ashes of the Lightning Generation War, which fires three destructive lightning projectiles at enemies.

Cleverraptor6’s “Conquering Fire” set of techniques seems to be quite effective, allowing you to quickly deal with early bosses such as Godric and Morgott, and easily stunning the Dragon Lord Placidusax in the late game. Work on the Elden Ring mod continues, but recently some interesting features have been added to the Firebending set of techniques. It is noteworthy that Cleverrapter6 has added the possibility of fire attacks with two hands, as well as an additional download that changes the color of fire to the iconic blue flame of Princess Azula. Already, Elden Ring fans can often be seen in Lands Between cosplaying their favorite pop culture characters, so Firebending Moveset may become a mod they won’t want to miss.

FromSoftware games are no stranger to the incredible creations of the community. Modifications for the Souls series of games ranged from simple quality-of-life improvements to extensive changes that could be considered unofficial DLC packages. Elden Ring already follows the same trend of creating high-quality mods created by fans. Recently, the modder community has started working on the Elden Ring Convergence mod, which promises to shake up the game with new weapons, bosses and redesigned locations, but is probably still far from release.

Elden Ring is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.