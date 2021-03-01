The effect of exercise against coronavirus has been proven

Scientists have found something simple that anyone can do to beat the coronavirus infection. As it is known, physicians always recommend regular exercise as any physical activity is good for the body.

While it can be difficult to go to the gym and do certain sports during the epidemic, there are many ways to compensate for the lack of access. Running, walking and exercising at home are some of the simplest options that will allow anyone to stay active without exposing themselves to others during an epidemic.

An important study for coronavirus

In this context, if the scientists’ new study is correct, the best reason to exercise seems to be that it can help you overcome infections such as COVID-19.

Researchers from Texas Southwestern Medical Center found that exercise boosts the production of immune cells in bones that fight infections. It is stated that these are lymphocytes known as white blood cells that are called upon to fight pathogens.

According to scientists, lymphocytes play a role in the immune response to an infection, whether it is a novel coronavirus, a bacterium or another type of microbe that does not belong to the body. Researchers have proven that exercise stimulates the production of cells that will later become involved in the immune response.

The researchers’ study, published in the journal Nature, offers another noteworthy finding. Aging depletes the reserves of lymphocyte precursors in the bone marrow. An article accompanying the journal Nature announced the results.

Bone marrow contains various types of stem cells and progenitor cells that live side by side in niches. For this reason, the researchers have shown that movement can increase the number of lymphocyte progenitors that leave bone and go to small blood vessels that vascularize organs.

In the research shown, bones are stimulated during exercise and a mechanically sensitive ion channel called Pizeo1 is activated in LepR + Oln + cells. Then two things happen and the cells sitting next to each other begin to differentiate, leading to the formation of new bone cells. In addition, exercise causes the expression and secretion of a signal molecule called stem cell factor (SCF), which affects nearby common lymphoid progenitors (CLPs). In this way, CLPs turn into lymphocytes.

As a result of the study, it was determined that exercise can stimulate the immune system.

The researchers created mutant mice that lacked the gene encoding SCF in Oln + cells. This did not affect the development of blood cells within the bone marrow, but led to a significant reduction in CLP, resulting in a decrease in lymphocytes ready to fight infections.

The scientists exposed the mutant mice to a bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes and found that animals lacking the SCF gene did not clear bacteria as efficiently as their controls.

They also conducted a separate experiment involving motion. They placed the mice in working wheel cages and found that running resulted in more Oln + and CLP cells in the bone marrow. Mice with Oln + cells expressed the mechanosensitive ion channel protein Piezo1, while mutants had abnormally low CLP numbers.

As a result, it was found that exercise can stimulate the immune system. It is predicted that this situation may lead to a better immune response in the infection. Scientists think that if the same results apply to humans, new approaches and protocols to prevent and treat infectious diseases such as coronavirus could be developed around exercise.