The eerie Similarity of the Human Brain and the Universe

An astrophysicist and neurosurgeon in Italy noticed terrifying similarities between the universe and the brain. Scientists, who mapped the universe and brought it side by side with brain tissue, carried out a brain-fueling study.

It is an undeniable fact that the human brain has a complex structure and there are dozens of things that still need to be learned. Similarly, the endless universe is very complex and full of secrets. But the only similarity between these two phenomena is not that they are full of mysteries. An interesting study by a neurosurgeon and an astrophysicist reveals that the brain and the universe also show great similarities in terms of appearance.

As a result of the study conducted by astrophysicist Franco Vazza, who works at the University of Bologna in Italy, and neurosurgeon Alberto Feletti, the human brain and the universe were mapped. The fact that the images obtained resemble each other at an eerie level will make you have a hard time understanding whether what you will see is the brain or the universe.

Here are the maps showing that similarity between the brain and the universe.

There are enormous structural differences between the brain and the universe. However, when it comes to similarities, quite remarkable results emerge. For example, there are around 69 billion neurons in a human brain. It is known that there are around 100 billion galaxies until the last point of the universe that can be observed. However, the similarities are not limited to these. For example, neurons in the brain are somehow connected to each other. Similarly, galaxies in the universe are also interconnected. The breaking of the ties and the deterioration of the balance will have very troublesome consequences for both cases.

The interconnectedness of brain neurons reveals that there is a communication between these neurons. The researches conducted here explain the existence of a similar communication in galaxies in the universe. Even more interestingly, the communication between neurons in the brain is 25 percent of the neuron’s total mass and energy content. We know you will be a little more surprised, but the amount of communication between galaxies is also 25 percent of the mass and energy content of the system.

The similarities between the brain and the universe are not limited to these. For example, 77 percent of the brain is made up of water. There is dark energy in 72 percent of the universe. Despite the fact that both phenomena have completely different structures, the fact that the rates are so close is enough to understand how great the similarity between the brain and the universe is.

Here is another photo showing the similarity of images between the brain and the universe.

There is a huge difference in size between the brain and the universe. As such, scientists have scaled the brain tissue and the universe map at different rates and tried to bring them side by side. As a result of the work done, the photo you see above has emerged. When you look at this photo, it looks as if the picture on the right shows neural networks in the brain. However, the opposite is the case. The image on the left of the photo above shows the brain tissue, and the image on the right shows the connection between the galaxies in the universe.

Finally, in the visual we shared at the very beginning of our news, we asked you which image belongs to the brain and which one belongs to the universe. The red color image in the left part of that image, which was extremely similar to each other, represented the brain, and the more purple-colored image on the right represented the universe. So when we looked at that image and asked our question, did you get the right answer? We welcome you to the “Comments” section …



